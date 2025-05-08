(Column) Springville Happenings Published 2:02 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The SHS Track Team boys 4 X 800 were crowned state champions. The team, Brayden Chandler, Brayden Marlow, Tate Milstead and Van Stewart, beat the top ranked Scottsboro team.

Congratulations to the AHSAA State Track and Field 4A-7A 2025 State Champion in the boys 5A Javelin, Jackson Gatgens who won the event in Gulf Shores on May 1.

Congratulations to Springville Police Department Officer Carter Pardue and K9 Ranger for passing the certification in narcotics detection. Ranger has shown outstanding skill, discipline and dedication in his training.

Springville Elementary School had a group of students lead the Pledge of Allegiance for the NASCAR ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26.

Run 4 the Parks, 4 Races in One Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Big Springs Park. This is Springville Parks & Recreation’s biggest race day of the year — Run 4 the Parks. This fun-filled event includes FOUR exciting races in one day, with something for everyone in the family. Race Schedule: 8 a.m. – 5K Race ($30 – includes T-shirt), 9 a.m. – Rubber Ducky Race ($5), 9:30 a.m. – Obstacle Course ($10), 10 a.m. – Color Run ($20 – includes T-shirt). Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Springville/Run4TheParks.

Proceeds support improvements to Springville’s parks.

Springville Middle School will host the 5th Annual Springville Classic Golf Tournament May 22, at Limestone Springs Country Club. Tee off will start at 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided afterwards. Registration can be found on the Middle School Facebook page.

On Saturday, June 7, the city will host the first summer market of Springville’s Market on Main, a certified farmers market and event space in the heart of town. Organizers are looking for produce vendors for the 2025 season. As a certified Farmers Market under the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, they are dedicated to supporting local growers and providing fresh, high-quality produce to our community. Market hours will be Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Downtown Springville through Sept. 6. If you are interested, contact Lucy at SpringvilleParksandRec.com.

Springville Kids, a free summer day camp packed with fun, adventure and hands-on learning will be held each Wednesday in June for kids of all abilities. June 4 – Themed Hike at BCCNP; June 11 – Giant Game Day at Big Springs Park; June 18 – Crafts in the Park at Big Springs Park with Paint All the Things; June 18 – Crafts in the Park at Big Springs Park with Paint All the Things. The day camps are free thanks to our generous sponsors: Firefly Electrical, Elevated Fitness, and Paint All the Things.Parents must stay on-site but are not required to participate. The day camps are limited to 25 campers per session.Registration opens May 1st. All Springville Kids staff have been background checked, have professional experience working with children, and are CPR, AED and First Aid Certified to ensure a safe and fun experience for all participants.Programming by Springville Parks and Recreation. Education and Camp Coordinators: Aimee Canterbury and Lucy Cleaver. For more information, reach out to Acanterbury@cityofspringville.com.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Rd. Springville. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; reservations call Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.