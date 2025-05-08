(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 1:34 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Hello everyone. We are well on the way for summer activities. I hope all the mothers have a wonderful Mothers’ Day.

Thought for today: We need to take God out of our “emergency only” box and allow Him into our everyday life. (Joyce Meyer)

Anniversaries: A special congratulations to my daughter Kayla and husband, Beaux Byrd, who celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary today, May 8.

Congratulations to Anna and Tim Howard who celebrated their 8th anniversary on May 6, which is the anniversary of Anna’s grandparents, Mary Mathis and the late Benny Mathis. May 6 is a special day in that family.

Birthdays: Wishing happy birthday to Paula Manning, Gina Collins, Gina Valentini, Brenda Gwin, Christy Ginn, Jean Phillips, Linda Bishop, Julia Funderburg, Austin Greene, Evi Edwards, Will Jones, Karen Smith, Priscilla Wright, Dawn Moore, Collins Williamson, Ashley Lee, Steve St. John, Laurie Henderson, Jasmine Wadsworth, Kelly Perrin, Randy Tims, Debbie Mathis and Jessica Shilbilia.

Births: Congratulations to Kelsie and Matt House on the birth of their daughter, Ella Kate. She came into this world on May 1.

CEPA: CEPA is planning another summer with CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp. Designed for aspiring performers ages 7-17, this full-day, two-week camp gives students the opportunity to create a full musical from start to finish. With guidance from experienced camp staff, campers will prepare auditions, rehearse their roles, and design sets and costumes to bring their show to life. Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp runs from July 7 through July 18, with performances on July 18 and 19. The camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $365 per student or $315 for additional siblings, which includes a daily snack, a camp t-shirt and two showcase vouchers. Campers must bring a cold lunch, as no refrigeration or cooking supplies will be available. Register online at pellcitycepa.com.

Sports: Congratulations to Pell City High School senior, Tre Peterson, who once again brought home the 6A Alabama State Championship in the 100m run. He was a state champion last year also. We are so proud of you, Tre!

The Pell City High School softball team won its third straight Class 6A, Area 11 softball title on Saturday, May 3, with a 6-4, 5-1 sweep of the Oxford Yellow Jackets. The victory earned the Panthers the top seed out of Area 11 in the 6A East Regional in Albertville.

Congratulations to River Richard who is college bound with a Cross Country and Track Scholarship to the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Congratulations to Victory Christian senior Saddler Savoie for placing 3rd and advancing to sub-state at the golf sectionals.

PCHS 2026 tennis tryouts will be May 19 and 20, from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Civic Center tennis courts. Students must have a completed physical exam prior to tryouts. This is for grades 6-11.

The PCHS wrestling program wants to thank everyone who came out to support the 3rd Annual Pell City Car Show. The show raised $10,030 dollars for the PCHS Wrestling Program.

Schools: Duran Jr. High teacher Ivy Patterson has been awarded the Maurice Persall Endowed Scholarship, a competitive scholarship that recognizes outstanding academic achievement and leadership potential.

Congratulations to Amy Funderburg who was selected as the State Farm Teacher of the Month for April. Funderburg teaches Spanish at Pell City High School.

Local: The 11th Annual Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show will be May 9 through 11, starting at 2 p.m., at Lakeside Park in Pell City. This is the South’s largest in-water boat show. There will be live music all weekend, gourmet food trucks, dozens of vendors featuring art, home goods, apparel, lake lifestyle items, home services and more. There will be a fireworks show Friday night honoring veterans from the Colonel Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City. Take your mom to Lakefest on Mother’s Day, May 11, and she will be treated to a mimosa on the house.

Free splash pad entry May 9 and 10 at Lakefest. Due to the overwhelming demand, bracelets and allotted time slots will be implemented. Friday, May 9 from 2-4:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-3:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. For a full schedule, online go to loganmartinlakefest.com.

Join in every Third Thursday in Historic Downtown Pell City for specials, sales and fun and Thursday, May 15, beginning at 11 a.m.

Interested in learning about gardening and lawn care? Join the Back 2 Basics Gardening Series – online. Join the Urban Home Grounds Team on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 10 a.m. to learn the basics of home horticulture in Alabama. Allyson Shabel at ams0137@aces.edu or call 256-612-6766. Or go to stclairnews@aces.edu and register online.

Sessions include:

— May 14 – Natural Farming Practices, with B. Lubresky.

— May 28- TBA.

— June 11 – I Want It and I Want it NOW: Practicing Patience in the Landscape, with J. Potter.

An Ice Dream Social, sponsored by Pell City Chick-fil-A, will be Friday, May 16, from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $4 plus tax and includes a special size ice cream and a visit to the toppings bar. Music, cornhole and a couple of games set up on the patio (weather permitting).

Remember: Take heart—the Lord will surely lead you through the valley. (Joseph Prince)

Email Pell City news to me at annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week.