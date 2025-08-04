Officials urge caution during hot temperatures

State officials are urging caution as Alabama enters the year’s hottest period.

Staying vigilant and alert to signs of heat-related illnesses — which occur when the body is exposed to high temperatures — becomes an acute concern during exceptionally weather-advised periods. “[A]nyone exposed to high temperatures or extreme heat can experience symptoms when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded,”cautions the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), which issued the following guidelines on identifying heat-related illnesses.

The most common heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, though sufferers and bystanders often mistakes signs of one for the other. ADPH has issued the following guidance to help distinguish between the three:

Heat cramps

Heat cramps include muscle pains or spasms (abdomen, arms or legs), profuse sweat, and high salt concentration in the sweat.

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is associated with heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, or vomiting and fainting. Other possible symptoms may include cool and moist skin, fast and weak pulse rate, fast and shallow breathing, or irritability. Older adults, those with high blood pressure. and those working or exercising in a hot environment are prone to heat exhaustion. If heat exhaustion is not treated, it may progress to heatstroke.

Heat stroke or sun stroke

Heat stroke (also known as sun stroke) is the most serious heat-related illness. Consider a life-threatening problem, it may occur when the body is unable to control its temperature. Body temperature may rise to 106 degrees F or higher within 10-15 minutes. Signs include an extremely high body temperature, red, hot and dry or moist skin, rapid, strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, dehydration, combativeness or confusion, and unconsciousness. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and even with immediate treatment, it can be life-threatening or cause serious long-term problems.

Individuals with heart disease, diabetes, obesity, poor circulation, or previous stroke problems, people of older and younger ages, and those taking certain medications all are at greater risk of becoming ill during periods of hot weather. And, regardless of the ambient temperature, residents should never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

To mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses, ADPH encourages residents to drink plenty of fluids (except alcohol or caffeinated beverages) in order to prevent dehydration. Other safeguards include remaining in an air-conditioned room and keeping out of the sun by seeking shelter. If you are outdoor, health officials advise the following precautions:

— Wear a wide-brimmed hat.

— Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

— Use sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

— Take cool showers or baths upon returning indoors.

— Reduce or eliminate strenuous activities during the hottest times of the day.

— For more information on staying safe while the temperatures soar, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/injuryprevention/heat.html.