National Farmers Market Week sets up sweet celebration

Across Alabama, farmers markets provide wholesome community hubs where consumers connect with local farmers and producers.

This year’s National Farmers Market Week, which is commemorated Aug. 3-9, highlights the important roles those markets fill in communities across the country. Camila Rodrigues, a commercial horticulture specialist with Alabama Cooperative Extension System, said markets provide economic, social and nutritional benefits.

“It’s a way to support entrepreneurs and to help small businesses and farms grow,” said Rodrigues, who represents Alabama Extension at Auburn University. “The produce that comes straight from the farm is fresh and healthy, which is great for people in the community.”

While this celebration lasts only one week, Alabama Extension provides resources and support that can help farmers markets year-round.

Farmers Market Support through Alabama Extension

Weekly farmers markets can be popular attractions, but they don’t just happen.

“Setting up a market requires a lot of organization,” Rodrigues said. “It starts by securing a spot that will attract people. Organizers have to make sure they comply with local ordinances. Farmers and other vendors must obtain necessary permits and documentation. Plus, the market has to have good support from the local community.”

Alabama Extension can help organizers tackle all those tasks. That includes issuing growers permits to farmers through county Extension offices. Provided free of charge, growers permits are required for direct-to-consumer sales of farm products. For vendors who sell homemade goods, such as canned jams, baked items and pickles, Alabama Extension offers Cottage Food Law Training. This fulfills a state food safety requirement.

“Extension specialists and agents at offices in every Alabama county can offer a lot of support,” Rodrigues said. “Alabama Extension staff host workshops that cover everything from food safety to marketing and business management. We develop online educational material. We even have connections with government agencies and can help guide people looking to start a new farmers market.”

Celebrating and Building Community

For consumers, celebrating National Farmers Market Week is as easy as visiting a local market between Aug. 3 and 9.

“When local vendors make a sale, those dollars stay in that local economy, so even if you just buy one product, that makes a difference,” Rodrigues said. “Bring friends and family. Engage with the vendors. Make new connections, and enjoy everything the market has to offer.”

Rodrigues said farmers markets play a vital role in bringing fresh produce to rural communities and food deserts, which are areas where food options are limited. However, consumers should expect to find a lot more than just fruits and vegetables at the market.

“Vendors sell so many things, including meat, eggs, honey, baked goods, handmade crafts and even flowers,” she said. “A lot of markets even host special events and performances, like live music. All those things really make a farmers market into a place to gather as a community.”

More Resources

This commemoration is the 26th annual National Farmers Market Week. To discover more Alabama Extension resources that can help farmers markets and individual vendors, visit aces.edu.