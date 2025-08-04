Ashville’s Sargent, Cropwell’s Ross earn degrees

The University of Arkansas honored its most recent graduating class with a series of spring commencement ceremonies at Bud Walton Arena and Barnhill Arena, and the School of Law’s ceremony at the Fayetteville Town Center.

Henry Sargent of Ashville graduated with a Master of Music and was among more than 5,500 graduates earning a degree and a spot for their name on Senior Walk.

Chancellor Charles Robinson emphasized the significance of this milestone for students and the broader community, “Graduation is not just a celebration of academic achievement, but a testament to the resilience and hard work of our students, the dedication of our faculty and staff and the steadfast support of loved ones who helped make this day possible. As these students step into the next chapter of their lives, they carry forward the spirit of excellence that defines the University of Arkansas. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in Arkansas and beyond.”

Also earning a degree recently from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta was Stacy Ross of Cropwell. Ross earned a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Ross was among 6,660 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 268th Commencement exercises May 1 – 3, 2025, at McCamish Pavilion (Ph.D. and bachelor’s) and Bobby Dodd Stadium (master’s).