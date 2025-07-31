St. Clair County Farmers Market continues through September

St. Clair County Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. at Lakeside Park. Photo courtesy City of Pell City

The St. Clair County Farmers Market continues to offer a vibrant atmosphere every week at Lakeside Park in Pell City.

The event, now in its 16th year, has moved locations from the Avondale Mills walking track. It’s filled with dozens of local and regional vendors every Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. at Lakeside Park, located near the boat launch at 2801 Stemley Bridge Road. The market runs weekly through the end of September.

Organized by the St. Clair County Extension Office, the Market offers a wide variety of locally sourced goods. Visitors can find fresh produce, farm eggs, local honey, homemade breads, sweet treats, fresh meats and Gulf seafood, plants, mushrooms, seasonings, sauces and even pet treats.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department assists with market setup, and the city supports the event and its use of Lakeside Park.

Special for Kids: Veggie Bucks Program: Children ages 5–12 can receive “Veggie Bucks” from the Extension Tent at the Farmers Market. This program encourages children to explore the market and select their own fresh produce or local honey, promoting healthy food choices.

For more, find the St. Clair County Farmers Market on Facebook at facebook.com/pellcityfarmersmarket/.