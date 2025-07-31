(Column) Springville Happenings

Swipe or click to see more

Springville High School Assistant Principal Chris Mills and Library Media Specialist Amanda Umphrey represent SHS and their Tiger Code at the annual MEGA Conference in Mobile, on July 17. Courtesy photo

Members of the Springville High School Baseball and Basketball Team unload books at Springville Elementary School in preparation for the new school year. Courtesy photo

The Big Springs Chapter NSDAR launch a new chapter on July 16, with a meeting at the Historic Methodist Church in Springville adjacent to Springville Middle School led by Donna Cole Davis and Sandy DeBerry. Courtesy photo

Springville High School hosted a Meet and Greet Reception for the new school Principal Dr. Cave with help of the Beta Club/Key Club (their sponsors and officers), PTO, and Springville BOE member, Mrs. Fine on July 20. Courtesy photo

The Springville High School BETA Club volunteered at the Argo Food Bank on July 20. Courtesy photo

The Serve Team at the Church of the Highlands help prepare the school grounds for the new school year on July 14, at Springville Middle School. Courtesy photo

The Springville Senior Center celebrats the 99th birthday of Mrs Gatha Harvey on July 18, with balloons, friends and a cake. Courtesy photo

Springville’s Market on Main Farmer’s Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Main Street across from PNC Bank. Springville’s Market on Main is looking for produce vendors for the 2025 season. As a certified Farmers Market under the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, they are dedicated to supporting local growers and providing fresh, high-quality produce to our community. If you are interested please contact Lucy at SpringvilleParksandRec.com.

Run 4 the Parks, 4 Races in One Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Big Springs Park. This is Springville Parks & Recreation’s biggest race day of the year — Run 4 the Parks. This fun-filled event includes FOUR exciting races in one day, with something for everyone in the family. Race Schedule: 8 a.m. – 5K Race ($30 – includes T-shirt), 9 a.m. – Rubber Ducky Race ($5), 9:30 a.m. – Obstacle Course ($10), 10 a.m. – Color Run ($20 – includes T-shirt). Register at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Springville/Run4TheParks.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Rd. Springville. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; reservations call Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.