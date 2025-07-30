(Column) Pell City Bulletin

Thought for today: Lord, may my children always try to be kind to each other and to everyone else. (1 Thessalonians 5:15)

Special Days: Recent birthdays include Joseph Brewer, Anna Howard, Bill Robinson, Mickey Alverson, Ethan Carlisle, Rachel Bowman, Guyla Perry, John Pritchett, Tristan Smith, Hayden Averette, Eric Housch, Lauren Isbell, Becky Baker, Ali Richard, Georgia Strickland, Jim Tuck, Shelley Gallups, Jim Mann, Darrell Parker, Jamie Mclean, Beverly Abbott, Teddy Presgraves, Brandy Hughes and Jeff Jones.

Happy anniversary to Darryl and Nancy Brewer, Kenneth and Deena Thomas, Matthew and Danielle Pope, Luke and Amanda Carmack, Allison and Addison Lett and to Allen and Shirley Echols. Hope you happy couples have many more years together.

Deaths: Kristi Browning and Brenda Gillison passed away recently. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Schools: Panther Day Orientation: Rising 9th grade students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend one of two orientation sessions on July 31st at the CEPA. Session One is from 3-4:15 p.m. Session Two is from 4:30-5:45 p.m.

The Pell City School System will begin on Wednesday, August 6. Victory Christian School starts on Thursday, August 7.

You may want to leave a little earlier than normal for work and please watch out for school buses and children.

Pell City High School Senior Sunrise will be August 5, at 5:30 a.m. at Pete Rich Stadium. Bring a towel to sit on.

Sports: You still have time to register. The Pell City Fall Sports Registration will run through August 3rd. this is for baseball (6U-12U), softball (6U-13U), and soccer (U6-U8) and (10U-12U).

Trending City of Pell City releases FY24 audit

We are excited about the upcoming Pell City Panther football season and want you to be also. Want to support our kids? Did you know you can become part of the Pell City High School Touchdown Club, even if you do not have a student in school? Come be a part of the team. The first football game is an away game against Pelham on August 22.

CEPA: The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on August 9th. Presale is open now! Visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets and enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section to take advantage of this special access!

Local: Check out the new mural in Pell City, sponsored by The Houston Project and painted by Mallory Gilbreath Walls.

The fourth-annual Boo Bash on Logan Martin takes to our local waters on Oct. 5. The City of Pell City is proud to be a partner of this year’s event as it seeks to engage our community while supporting an impactful nonprofit organization, the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA). “Thanks to our amazing sponsors, this year Boo Bash on Logan Martin was able to raise more than $14,000 last year,” Kelli Lasseter said. “These donations are more than enough to meet our main goal of supporting the LMLPA in adding 10 new hazard buoys to Logan Martin Lake.”

Activities at the Pell City Library for ages 4-12 include:

Storytime (all year long) is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for story time where they sing, dance, read, and do a fun craft! All ages are welcome, but ages 3-7 benefit the most!

1000 Books Before Kindergarten (all year long). It just takes three books a night every day to read 1000 books in a year! Get your littles ready for school by joining in the 1000 books before kindergarten program. Log your kids reads on Beanstack and earn stickers for every 100 books read and prizes for 50, 500, and 1000 books!

Friday is Lego club at 11 a.m.

S.T.E.A.M. Lab (September through May). Ages 7 and up are welcome to come and do experiments to learn about science, technology, engineering, art, and math. This will happen on the first and third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.

Lego Club (September through May) meets on Fridays at 11 am. All ages are welcome to come and join us free build with Legos every Wednesday from 5pm!

A Little Book Club (September through May): Ages 10-13 are welcome to sign up for this book club where the first Friday of each month at 5 pm they will discuss books, have snacks, and have fun!

Teen Club (September through May): Join in for fun activities for teens 13 and up! There will be video games, board games, crafts and activities on the 1st Saturday of each month from 12- 1 p.m.

And be on the lookout for special programs offered throughout the year, such as Family Movie Nights, Family Game Nights, and Holiday programs.

Good Info: Bothered by the constant ringing of your phone, only to answer and hear a recording? They are called robo-calls, and the callers are hiding behind a familiar number to fool caller-id and entice you to pick up. “Consumer Reports” magazine advises you to hang up as soon as you hear the first recorded words.

Five things to know about 529 College Savings Plans: 1. You can invest in any state’s plan. 2. The money can be used for any qualified college or university in any state. 3. The money can be used by any child in the immediate family. 4. There are no income or asset restrictions on contributions, and no deductions for contributions. 5. Money in the plan has a smaller impact on financial aid than other college savings.

Remember: Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart.” Psalms 37:4

See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-5590 or send to annette_snow@yahoo.com with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week.