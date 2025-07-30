City of Pell City releases FY24 audit

The City of Pell City has released its Fiscal Year 2024 audit. This marks the 10th consecutive year of growth in the City’s General Fund Balance.

The audit, presented by Brian Muenger, City Manager, to the City Council on July 14, received an unmodified opinion from auditors Bain & Company, P.C., with no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies identified.

“The fundamentals of the audit report are strong, particularly when considering the approximately $5 million in one-time expenses incurred by the City during this term,” Muenger said.

The audit highlights several achievements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024:

The city’s main fund brought in $1.9 million more than expected, exceeding projections by 5.5%.

After all expenses and special one-time costs, the city’s income exceeded expenditures by $2.28.

The city’s savings grew to $38.9 million, which is enough to cover almost 18 months of operating expenses.

The Utility Fund, which manages water and sewer services, had a strong year with $2.8 million in operating income, boosting its total position to $11.8 million.

Overall, the city’s government finances improved by $6.7 million (a 9% increase), and the Utility Fund’s finances improved by $2.6 million (a 28% increase).

Muenger commended Finance Director Teresa Brakefield and her staff for the timely completion of the audit despite significant adversity and an earlier deadline than in prior years.