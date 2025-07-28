Locals recognized for academics

Alexis N. Pacheco of Moody, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Technology from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2025.

Pacheco was one of 6,770 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the spring 2025 term.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers.

Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating the students who received their degrees at its spring 2025 commencement ceremonies, including Cannon Jones of Pell City, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Animation.

MTSU’s commencement events were held in early May inside Murphy Center to confer degrees on its newest alumni.

Troy University is recognizing new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2025 semester.

Local students who enrolled at Troy include: Brody Barrentine, Victoria Landrum, Mazhia Malone, Xavier Oden and Emma Lee Partain of St. Clair County.