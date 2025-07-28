Locals recognized for academics

Published 1:47 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

By Amanda Shavers

Alexis N. Pacheco of Moody, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Technology from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2025.

Pacheco was one of 6,770 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the spring 2025 term.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers.

Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating the students who received their degrees at its spring 2025 commencement ceremonies, including Cannon Jones of Pell City, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Animation.

MTSU’s commencement events were held in early May inside Murphy Center to confer degrees on its newest alumni.

Troy University is recognizing new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2025 semester.

Local students who enrolled at Troy include: Brody Barrentine, Victoria Landrum, Mazhia Malone, Xavier Oden and Emma Lee Partain of St. Clair County.

About Amanda Shavers

Amanda Shavers joined The Cullman Times in 1997 as the paper's first staff photographer. She has been News Editor since 2008. She is also Content Editor for Cullman Magazine (quarterly), Cullman County Graduation magazine, Fall in Love With Cullman magazine, Salute to Industry magazine and the Senior and Retiree Directory magazine. She is also Content Editor for the weekly St. Clair News-Aegis and she assists with the twice-weekly Athens News Courier.

email author More by Amanda

You Might Like