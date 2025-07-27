City seeking grant to upgrade Rosedale Water infrastructure

Pell City is pursuing a critical project designed to improve utility service for residents of the Rosedale Community and nearby areas by installing and connecting them to an upgraded water line.

During its regular meeting on July 14, the City Council for the City of Pell City held a public hearing about the project. The City aims to secure a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to replace an aging water main.

“The Rosedale Subdivision is currently connected to the core of the City’s water system by a 6-inch water main, which is both outdated and undersized,” City Manager Brian Muenger told the Council. The application proposes that this line be replaced with an 8-inch ductile iron main.”

If approved, this upgrade will boost water flow and reliability for residents and support future growth. The new 8-inch main will run about 4,400 linear feet, from Rosedale Drive to the northern boundary of 14th Street and through 7th Alley. The project includes installing water valves, service connections, fire hydrants, and related components.

Recently, Council Member Ivi Wilson held a public meeting to discuss ways in which the residents of the Rosedale and other District 2 neighborhoods could begin preparing their property for future development. Increasing the capacity of utility services provides developers with an additional incentive to consider investing in these areas of the city.

Installation of the 8-inch main is estimated at $600,400. The maximum CDBG award is $500,000, so Pell City must provide a matching $100,400. This local contribution will come from departmental reserves and capital improvement fees. If awarded the grant, the City will also cover survey, engineering, legal, and grant administration fees.

A mandatory public hearing for the grant application was held at 6 p.m. on July 14, during the Council meeting. No public comments were received. The city is eligible to apply for the current CDBG grant cycle; applications are due July 23.