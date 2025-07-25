(Column) Pell City Bulletin

Thought for today: You’ve been blessed. Now, go be a blessing. You’ve overcome that addiction; help someone else overcome it. You’ve been promoted; help someone else be promoted. Give away what you’ve been given. (Joel Osteen)

Birthdays: Happy birthday to Vickie Wood, Jason Gilbreath, Ann Mathis Boggs, Dana Blackman, Melody Leggett, Mary Kelley, Gail Drummonds, Coach Jennifer Lee, Teresa Brazier, Caroline Powers, Reba Castleberry and to my sweet sister-in-law, Jackie Thomas.

Deaths: Marcia Nichols Wright and Edna Wynette Pennington recently passed away. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

School: New student enrollment dates are July 22, 23 and 24. This is just for students who are new to the Pell City School System. (Students who attended Duran last year are considered returning students). Returning students will complete registration online.

Panther Day Orientation: Rising 9th grade students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend one of two orientation sessions on July 31, at the CEPA. Session One is from 3-4:15 p.m. Session Two is from 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Pell City High School Senior Sunrise will be Aug. 5, at 5:30 a.m. at Pete Rich Stadium. Bring a towel to sit on.

The first day of school for students is Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Sports: You still have time to register. The Pell City Fall Sports Registration will run through August 3rd. this is for baseball (6U-12U), softball (6U-13U), and soccer (U6-U8) and (10U-12U).

We are excited about the upcoming Pell City Panther football season and want you to be also. Did you know you can become part of the Pell City High School Touchdown Club, even if you do not have a student in school? Come be a part of the team. The first football game is an away game against Pelham on Aug. 22.

CEPA: Relive the legacy of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in “Elvis Through the Ages”, a spectacular musical tribute performed by the incredibly talented Aiden Joiner on July 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $5 and are available at the door or at the CEPA office during box office hours.

The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on Aug.9. Presale is open now. Visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets and enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section to take advantage of this special access.

Miscellaneous: Scams and fake news are rampant. About 1 in 10 people fall for a scam. How can you protect yourself? Proverbs 1:7 says, “Fear of the Lord is the foundation of true knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and discipline.” The best way to protect yourself is to seek the wisdom of the Lord! Learn His word and follow His principles. Protect yourself with the wisdom God freely gives to all who ask. (Impact 60-jcimpact.org)

On July 24, 1833, the Cropwell Post Office, first named Coosa, was established. Its name was later changed to Diana. In 1837, the name was changed to Cropwell.

Eating avocados, peanut butter, and olive oil can up your odds of living a long, healthy life by 25%. These are plant-based foods that are high in healthy mono-unsaturated fats and can lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and blood pressure and improve blood vessel function to help avoid heart trouble and strokes.

Remember: When people are in deep pain, they don’t need explanations, advice, encouragement, or even Scripture. They just need you to show up and shut up. Just be with them. It’s the healing ministry of presence. (Rick Warren)

See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-5590 with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. You can also email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.