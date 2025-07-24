City of Pell City partners with LMLPA for Boo Bash on Logan Martin Published 12:09 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

The fourth-annual Boo Bash on Logan Martin takes to local waters on Oct. 5. The City of Pell City will partner with local nonprofit, the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA) to host the event.

According to organizers Kelli Lasseter and Sonya Hubbard, Boo Bash is a “dockside trick-or-treat spooktacular hosted by families and local businesses along Logan Martin Lake.” On Oct. 5 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., all across the lake, families in costume will be treated to a different Halloween experience at each dock they visit.

The event, which began in 2022, increased by more than 1,000 participants in its second year and has grown each year since. Now on its fourth year, Lasseter and Hubbard have solidified their efforts to engage, grow and protect the lake community by giving back in a big way.

“Thanks to our amazing sponsors, this year Boo Bash on Logan Martin was able to raise more than $14,000 last year,” Lasseter said. “These donations are more than enough to meet our main goal of supporting the LMLPA in adding 10 new hazard buoys to Logan Martin Lake.”

LMLPA Stop at Lakeside Park

LMLPA President Neal Stephenson said the organization launched its Buoy Program in 2019 in partnership with Alabama Marine Police/ALEA. Among its many other efforts to protect Logan Martin, LMLPA relies on donations and volunteers to install lighted navigation buoys around the lake to enhance and encourage recreational boating safety.

The City Council of Pell City approved a 2025 land-use agreement with LMLPA at its July 14 regular meeting. Aided by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Lakeside Park will be the home of the organization’s awareness and fundraising efforts during the event.

Boaters can expect an even more exciting stop on the route this year as city employees from Parks & Rec and the Pell City Library join the LMLPA in creating a new spooky scene at the Park featuring games, photo booths, food trucks and giveaways.