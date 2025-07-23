Leeds honors Miss Alabama with ‘Emma Terry Day’ Published 8:41 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Leeds Mayor David Miller has declared July 7, 2025 as “Emma Terry Day” in the City of Leeds. Terry, a Leeds native, was crowned Miss Alabama 2025 on June 28 at Samford University’s Wright Center in Birmingham. Terry competed as Miss Hoover,

Along with the city’s congratulations, Miller presented Terry with a proclamation at the council meeting on Monday, July 7, in celebration of the newly awarded title. Terry will move on to represent Alabama at the Miss America competition in September.

CITY OF LEEDS PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS: Miss Emma Terry has been a stellar citizen of the City of Leeds winning many titles and bringing positive recognition to the City over an extended period of time, and;

WHEREAS: Through her many public roles, especially her numerous activities supporting and raising awareness for ALS through public events, service as ALS Association Alabama Walk Team Leader and;

WHEREAS: She has achieved the pinnacle in the Miss Alabama Scholarship program through her being crowned Miss Alabama 2025 and;

WHEREAS: As Miss Alabama 2025 she will represent the entire State of Alabama both within the state and throughout the nation and;

WHEREAS: It is the desire of the Mayor and Council of the City of Leeds to once again formally recognize her high achievements and wish her good luck and Godspeed as she continues in her public career and reign as Miss Alabama; we

Now, therefore proclaim that this day, 7 July 2025 is Emma Terry Day in the City of Leeds, Alabama.

David Miller, Mayor