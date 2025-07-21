City of Pell City pauses high-density residential development Published 9:09 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Oak Village, a new subdivision of more than 200 single-family homes off Florida Road, is an example of R-4 Zoning in the City of Pell City. Approved projects in Pell City, including Oak Village, will not be impacted by the moratorium. Applications for similar developments have been paused to allow the City to refine its regulations. Photo courtesy City of Pell City 2/2 Swipe or click to see more An example of a metal-clad residential structure that will be impacted by the moratorium. The City intends to update regulations to prevent these buildings, which lack architectural features, from being built in residential or commercial areas alongside structures with higher architectural standards. Photo courtesy City of Pell City

Since 2020, more than 750 new homes have been built in the City of Pell City, and hundreds more will be going up soon. Acknowledging this rapid growth, and in the interest of safeguarding the unique character of the community, the City Council for the City of Pell City has temporarily paused new applications for high-density residential developments.

During its regular meeting on July 14, 2025, the City Council for the City of Pell City approved a six-month moratorium on new plat applications for R-3 and R-4 zoning designations, the city’s highest-density residential zones. These designations cover single-family attached dwellings (townhouses), multi-family housing (apartments and condominiums) and other higher-density residential developments.

Subdivision proposals containing 3 or fewer lots that contain no public improvements are exempt, and the moratorium does apply to any previously authorized plats or ongoing development within existing subdivisions. This decision allows the city to refine its growth management strategies and evaluate its comprehensive plan, a process meant to ensure future development meets community expectations for quality and design.

“Put simply, the current regulatory framework of the city does not provide the Planning Commission or City staff with the tools necessary to ensure development that meets the desired standard of the community,” City Manager Brian Muenger said. “It is recommended that the council authorize a temporary and targeted pause on these areas of concern, during which time staff can work with the Planning Commission to refine and improve the regulations governing these activities.”

This decision not only protects the City from immediate strain on utility systems, but it also addresses a concern expressed numerous times by Pell City Board of Education candidates during public interviews last month.

“It’s great to see our city growing. People are flocking to Pell City,” recently appointed Board of Education member Jarrett Jacobs said during his interview on June 16. “But with that comes more kids. We have got to be prepared to accommodate more children.”

Addressing Metal-Clad Buildings

In addition to the residential plat moratorium, the council has also enacted a temporary six-month moratorium on the construction or expansion of metal-clad buildings in residential and most commercial zoning districts. This decision comes in response to concerns from citizens about these structures, particularly those near existing homes, businesses, and historically significant areas.

The city’s Comprehensive Plan emphasizes aesthetic cohesiveness and the protection of existing character. However, current regulations only address construction manner and use, not appearance or construction type beyond basic building codes. This has led to situations where metal-clad buildings, lacking architectural features, could be built alongside structures with higher architectural standards.

The moratorium defines a “metal-clad building” as a principal structure where the majority of its exterior surface is metal. It applies to properties zoned for Residential and Commercial use but exempts B-3 (Heavy Business), M-1 (Light Manufacturing), and M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing) industrial or heavy business districts.

The Planning Commission will also temporarily review Conditional Use applications for R-A zoned properties proposing such development. This pause will enable city staff and the Planning Commission to develop regulations that provide the necessary tools to ensure development meets the community’s desired aesthetic standards.