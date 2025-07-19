Motors on Main kicks off in Downtown Leeds Published 6:12 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

What began as a vision to bring energy and connection to downtown Leeds roared to life on Friday, June 27, as Motors on Main made its debut. The new monthly cruise-in transformed the heart of the city into a showcase of vintage and luxury vehicles, live music, food trucks, and community spirit.

The conversation started with Austin Wade of Sweet Home Spirits and Shandi White of Stratford Real Estate to market after hours tastings in Downtown Leeds’ small businesses. This idea quickly evolved into a theory to unite people, increase sales, and give back to local causes through the universal love and appreciation of nice cars. Conversations with Kay Moore of Gadsden First Fridays, locals Chad Whitlock of Boneyard Builds and Terry Wideman, the support of city officials, and cooperation of ALDOT gave it traction. But the vision turned into a reality largely thanks to one local car club.

“When we realized we were about to put on a cruise in and needed it to be excellent, a call to my long time friend Randy Rysedorph really tied it all together. He, Tom Fisher, Scott Pierce, and all the MOB INC guys have been incredibly generous with their time and resources, delivering above and beyond anything I ever imagined from a group of volunteers,” White said.

Key to the event’s success was this partnership with MOB INC, a local car club known for its commitment to community engagement. The club managed vehicle coordination and logistics, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for participants and spectators alike.

“The turnout and energy were everything we hoped for,” said Scott Pierce, Vice President of MOB INC. “We’re honored to be part of something that celebrates cars and community while making a real impact.”

In addition to fun and fellowship, Motors on Main has a philanthropic mission. Proceeds from the June event supported Ady’s Big Army, a nonprofit helping children with special needs. The next event, set for Friday, July 25, from 5–8 p.m., will benefit Covenant Rescue Group, which fights human trafficking and supports survivors. Also featured for the 2025 season are Ann’s New Life in August, Leeds Education Foundation in September, and The Red Barn in October. Corporate sponsors like first participant Scott Schell with TA Services combined with the donations for the event’s premium cruise in spaces crowd fund the contributions to these featured non-profit groups.

Motors on Main will continue each year on 4th Fridays, April through October, supporting the community of Leeds, the appreciation of nice cars, and driving awareness “one motor at a time.” For more details or to get involved, visit www.MotorsOnMain.com.