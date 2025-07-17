Locals recognized for academics Published 6:56 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Blake Bierley, of Odenville, has been named to the Bismarck State College President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2025 semester.

“Being named to the President’s Honor Roll reflects the dedication and drive our students bring to their education,” said BSC Interim President Dan Leingang. “Their hard work today is building the skills and mindset they’ll need to thrive in the workforce tomorrow, and we’re proud to recognize and celebrate their success.”

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.