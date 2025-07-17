(Column) Springville Happenings Published 8:40 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Harp and Strings Band performs at the Springville Senior Center on July 2. Photo courtesy Springville Senior Center
SMS teachers attend the Alabama Space Academy for Educators at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. Photo courtesy U.S. Space and Rocket Center
The Springville Middle School cheerleaders attend the UCA Cheer Camp in Foley July 29 through July 2. Photo courtesy Springville Middle School
Bottlebrush Buckeye (Aesculus parviflora) at the The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve. Photo courtesy Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve
Beth Wingate

Harp and Strings Band played live music with guitars, vocals and harmonicas at the Springville Senior Center on July 2.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve saw some blooming Bottlebrush Buckeye (Aesculus parviflora) on July 1. Bottlebrush Buckeye is a deciduous, suckering shrub in the maple family (Sapindaceae) that is native to Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. It can be found growing in moist rich woods and ravines.

The Springville Middle School cheerleaders attended the UCA Cheer Camp in Foley on July 29 through July 2. The squad received 2nd place for camp routine, 2nd place cheer and 1st place overall for spirit routine. The squad received the St Jude award for filling out the most letters and 7 girls selected for All American (Avery, Olivia, Halli, Brookelin, Lorelei, Claire and Bailee).

Several SMS teachers had the opportunity to attend the Alabama Space Academy for Educators at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. Space Academy for Educators is a professional development program provided with Alabama State Legislative Funding for Alabama public school teachers.

Springville’s Market on Main Farmer’s Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Main Street across from PNC Bank. Springville’s Market on Main is looking for produce vendors for the 2025 season. As a certified Farmers Market under the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, they are dedicated to supporting local growers and providing fresh, high-quality produce to our community. If you are interested please contact Lucy at SpringvilleParksandRec.com.

Run 4 the Parks, 4 Races in One Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Big Springs Park. This is Springville Parks & Recreation’s biggest race day of the year — Run 4 the Parks. This fun-filled event includes FOUR exciting races in one day, with something for everyone in the family. Race Schedule: 8 a.m. – 5K Race ($30 – includes T-shirt), 9 a.m. – Rubber Ducky Race ($5), 9:30 a.m. – Obstacle Course ($10), 10 a.m. – Color Run ($20 – includes T-shirt). Register at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Springville/Run4TheParks.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Rd. Springville. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; reservations call Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.