(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 2:04 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more PCHS student Lizzie Jones wins the 16&U division of the USTA yellow hammer slammer tennis tournament in Auburn. Courtesy photo 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Annette Snow

Thought for today: Don’t ruin a good today by thinking about a bad yesterday. Let it go.

Birthdays: Birthday wishes go out to Keri Swinney, Amy Phillips, Billy Hopkins, Teresa Brazier, Linda Webster, Gail Drummonds, Rhonda Moore, Cam McGowin, Gail Layton, Marilyn Reagan, Crystal Taylor, Jason Gilbreath, Wanda Burke, Vickie Woods, Ann Boggs, Reba Castleberry, Michaela Young, Del Hufford, Shirley Adams and Pam Fowler.

Deaths: Cindy Schell Muench, Dean Campbell, Dawn Risen and Barry Bright passed away recently. Please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers.

School: Panther Day Orientation: Rising 9th grade students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend one of two orientation sessions on July 31, at the CEPA. Session One is from 3-4:15 p.m. Session 2 is from 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Sports: Congratulations to PCHS student Lizzie Jones on winning the 16&U division of the USTA yellow hammer slammer tennis tournament in Auburn.

The Pell City Fall Sports Registration will run through Aug. 3. this is for baseball (6U-12U), softball (6U-13U), and soccer (U6-U8) and (10U-12U).

CEPA: The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on Aug. 9. Presale is open now. Visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets and enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section to take advantage of this special access.

Local: Historic Downtown Pell City Third Thursday will be today, July 17, starting at 11 a.m. Join in for specials, sales and fun.

The Alabama Back to School Tax Free Weekend will be July 18-21. You can also purchase baby clothes and diapers tax free.

The 11th Annual Bulls on the Lake Rodeo, presented by the Pell City FFA Alumni & Triple H Buckin Bulls will be held Friday, July 18 (Junior Rodeo), and Saturday, July 19 (Bulls and Broncs). Gates open at 5 p.m. both nights at the Pell City Sports Complex.

Watermelon Festival is Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Moody at 3706 Moody Parkway.

Remember: Give love and mercy the same as your Father gives love and mercy. Luke 6:36.

Contact me at 205-338-5590 with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. You can also email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.