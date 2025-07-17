Bon appétit: Area youth learn cooking basics during 4-H program Published 5:42 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Young people looking to improve their cooking skills, recently gathered, July 8, for the St. Clair County extension program “Beginner Cooking Camp 4-H Clover Classroom.”

Students learned about proper hand washing before heading to the kitchen to learn how to read a recipe, before cooking their own spaghetti lunch finished off with a homemade cake decorated by the students.

Moody High School and Taylor Smith, Family and Consumer Sciences Department teacher, opened the MHS facility for the class and Coosa Valley RC&D funded the program through a grant that makes 4-H Clover Classroom a possibility.

Follow the St. Clair County, Alabama 4-H Facebook page for more information on upcoming camps and programs.