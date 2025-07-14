Learn the latest research at Row Crop Field Days July 30 and Aug. 1 Published 3:41 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Research is happening year-round through the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station system. Row crop farmers can learn real-world applications of this research at two upcoming field days, July 30 in Madison and Aug. 1 in Fairhope.

Land-grant institutions are built on pillars of research, teaching and education. At AAES research stations and outlying units across the state, Alabama Cooperative Extension System agents and specialists deliver programming and conduct research on a weekly basis. Through field days, these professionals share applied research to producers and community members, highlighting research findings, new varieties, best practices and more.

Eros Francisco, an Alabama Extension grain crops specialist with Auburn University, said field days are great opportunities to show ongoing research results, not only in numbers on a flip chart or slides but also visually on-site.

“The possibility of chatting and debating with growers about the advantages or differences between treatments eases the learning process and helps solidify concepts or new ideas,” Fransisco said. “It also gives Extension professionals and researchers the opportunity to gather demands for information and understand challenges from the farmers’ perspective.”

Field days also provide continuing education opportunities for commercial industry representatives and certified crop advisors. For these advisors, continuing education points are necessary to keep their certifications up-to-date. These events also provide networking opportunities for researchers, agents, industry representatives and farmers.

Upcoming Field Days

Each of the upcoming field days will showcase ongoing research related to cotton, corn and soybean varieties. They will also feature updates on diseases and pests, as well as the row crops production system, planter and precision agriculture technology options, nematode control strategies, weed control strategies and an economic outlook. Lunch will be provided at both field days. Find details on each location below.

July 30 — Tennessee Valley Regional Research and Extension Center

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 9494 Experimental Loop, Madison, Alabama 35756

Register ahead by calling the center at 256-353-8702. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 1 — Gulf Coast Research and Extension Center

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 8300 AL-104, Fairhope, Alabama 36532

Register ahead by calling the center at 251-928-2740. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

More Information

Find more educational event opportunities on experiment station sites or in your community by visiting www.aces.edu/calendar.