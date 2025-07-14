Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday set for July 18-20 Published 3:31 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Alabama families can save money on back-to-school essentials during the state’s 20th annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 18, and runs through midnight on Sunday, July 20.

During this three-day tax holiday, shoppers can purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of Alabama’s 4% state sales or use tax. In addition, more than 300 cities and counties across Alabama are waiving their local sales taxes, giving families even greater savings. To find out if your community is participating, check the 2025 Participating Cities and Counties list.

“This tax holiday makes a real difference for Alabama families and our retailers alike,” said Rick Brown, president of the Alabama Retail Association. “It not only lowers the cost of essential school items for parents but also drives valuable sales for local stores which strengthens our economy.”

Local retailers echo that sentiment, saying the weekend has become a vital part of serving their communities each year.

“The sales tax holiday has become very important to us over the years,” explained Michael Gee, co-owner of the Pant’s Store and chairman of the Alabama Retail Association. “Parents have become accustomed to the sales tax holiday, and they look forward to it every year. It’s a great way for families to save money and get what they need for back to school.”

Although the sales tax holiday targets back-to-school shoppers, any consumer can benefit from the savings offered during the weekend. A wide range of items such as diapers, printer ink, flash drives and art supplies are exempt during the holiday, so there is a reason for everyone to shop.