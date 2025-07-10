United Way Hands On hosting Back-to-School Drive for central Alabama students Published 8:18 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

As the new school year approaches, United Way Hands On, the volunteer center of United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA), is launching its annual Back-to-School Drive to help students throughout our area start the school year prepared and confident. The drive is underway now and runs through Sunday, July 27.

United Way is accepting in-person donations of backpacks and school supplies at its office in Jefferson County, with partner agencies and community organizations serving as collection sites in each of the other five counties it serves. In addition to physical drop-offs, Central Alabama residents can support the drive by purchasing items through an Amazon Wishlist or making a financial contribution through a pledge page on UWCA’s website (uwca.org). Corporate sponsorships are also available.

Backpack and Supply Drop-Off Locations by county:

— St. Clair: St. Clair County DHR, 213 Fox Hollow Blvd. in Pell City

— Blount: Blount County Board of Education, 415 5th Ave. E in Oneonta

— Chilton: Chilton County DHR, 324 Health Center Dr. in Clanton

— Jefferson: UWCA Campus – Alice Williams Building, 3620 8th Ave. S in Birmingham

— Shelby: Shelby Emergency Assistance, 160 Shoshone Dr. in Montevallo

— Walker: Chamber of Commerce of Walker County, 204 19th St. E, Ste. 101 in Jasper

The Back-to-School backpack and school supply drive is part of United Way Hands On’s larger back-to-school effort that also includes Back-to-School Beautification and volunteer service days. Volunteers will help clean, organize, paint and complete other interior and exterior projects as requested by participating schools.

“Every student deserves to begin the school year feeling safe, supported and ready to succeed, but more than 63% of students start the school year without the necessary supplies,” said Rachael Upton, Director of Volunteer Engagement for United Way Hands On. “Through our Back-to-School Drive and Beautification Days, we are working to meet those critical needs by providing essential school supplies and creating clean, welcoming learning environments from the very first day.”

To view the Amazon Wishlist, make a donation or sign up for a Back-to-School Beautification Day, visit uwca.org/backtoschool.

For more information about UWCA’s work in Early Childhood Development and Education, visit uwca.org/early-childhood.