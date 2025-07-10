Coosa Riverkeeper Swim Guide to update lake conditions for swimmers Published 6:29 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

The City of Pell City is again partnering with Coosa Riverkeeper to support the organization’s 2025 Swim Guide.

The Swim Guide provides water quality results for popular swimming spots each week during the summer. This information allows residents and visitors to make informed decisions about when and where it is safe to swim.

Coosa Riverkeeper regularly tests the water in Logan Martin Lake for contaminants like E. coli bacteria, which can cause illness. These bacteria can enter the water from various sources, particularly after heavy rainfall. The results of these tests allow residents and visitors to make informed decisions about when and where it is safe to swim, which can reduce health risks.

Understanding the Swim Guide is as easy as understanding a traffic light:

— Green: Water meets safety standards.

— Yellow: Elevated bacteria levels. Use caution when swimming.

— Red: High bacteria levels. Avoid swimming.

“The City of Pell City supports Coosa Riverkeeper because their work directly contributes to safeguarding the health of you and your family when you visit the lake,” according to a statement on the city’s website. “Our goal is for everyone to enjoy Logan Martin Lake safely.”

You can check the Swim Guide at coosariver.org/swimguide/ or download the free Swim Guide app on your smartphone.

Follow Coosa Riverkeeper on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CoosaRiverkeeper for regular updates to the Swim Guide.