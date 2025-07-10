(Column) Springville Happenings Published 2:29 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Springville Public Library hosts 'Color Our World with Science' with a 'Super Science Show' on June 25. Courtesy photo
The Springville Public Library hosted Tween Art with Laura Wilkerson on June 26. Courtesy photo
The Springville Middle School Cheerleaders attend the UCA Cheer Camp in Foley on July 29. Courtesy photo
Beth Wingate

The Springville Middle School Cheerleaders attended the UCA Cheer Camp in Foley, Alabama on July 29.

The Springville Public Library hosted “Color Our World with Science” with a “Super Science Show” on June 25.

The Springville Public Library hosted Tween Art with Laura Wilkerson on June 26.

Springville’s Market on Main Farmer’s Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Main Street across from PNC Bank. Springville’s Market on Main is looking for produce vendors for the 2025 season. As a certified Farmers Market under the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, they are dedicated to supporting local growers and providing fresh, high-quality produce to our community. If you are interested please contact Lucy at SpringvilleParksandRec.com.

Run 4 the Parks, 4 Races in One Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Big Springs Park. This is Springville Parks & Recreation’s biggest race day of the year — Run 4 the Parks. This fun-filled event includes FOUR exciting races in one day, with something for everyone in the family. Race Schedule: 8 a.m. – 5K Race ($30 – includes T-shirt), 9 a.m. – Rubber Ducky Race ($5), 9:30 a.m. – Obstacle Course ($10), 10 a.m. – Color Run ($20 – includes T-shirt). Register at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Springville/Run4TheParks.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Rd. Springville. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; reservations call Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.