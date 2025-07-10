(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 2:40 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Hello everyone. Hope you are staying inside, cool, and dry.

Thought for today: God will give you all the help you need for today. When tomorrow comes, so will fresh help from Him (see Lam 3:23 NLT). (Joseph Prince)

Birthdays: Birthday wishes go out to my sweet aunt, Jackie Thomas, one of my brothers-in-law, Ricky Adams and his twin brother, Ronny. Also, special birthday wishes to my great-niece, McKiley Doty, daughter of Nick and Emily Vaughan Doty.

Happy birthday to Carlie Venkler, Rita Bryant, Dana Merrymon, Cameron Cheatwood, Kris Adams, Bryson Michael Noah, son of Steven and Amanda Noah, Rhonda Moore, Dana Blackman, Susan Smith, Joanna Darden, Teresa Brazier, Billy Hopkins, Shirley Bice, Diane Lee, Gail Drummonds, Ann Mathis Boggs, Vickie Wood, Melody Leggett, Mary Kelley and Curtis Collins.

Deaths: Tammie Shirley Floyd and Sharlene Love recently passed away. Please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers.

Family: Our daughter, Kayla Snow, her husband, Beaux, and their daughters, Hadley and Willa, drove over from Montevallo to visit us this weekend. Our sons, Ryan and Michael, were home for the holidays and my sister, Deborah Turner and husband Mike, joined us for lunch on Friday, the 4th. Deborah celebrated her birthday on July 7, and Kayla celebrated her birthday on July 8. We celebrated an early birthday for Kayla since she will have to work on her special day.

Vacation Bible School: Still time to let your kids enjoy Bible School. Seddon Baptist Church’s VBS will be July 14-17 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Sports: You still have time to register. The Pell City Fall Sports Registration will run through August 3rd. this is for baseball (6U-12U), softball (6U-13U), and soccer (U6-U8) and (10U-12U).

CEPA: The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on August 9th. Presale is open now! Visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets and enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section to take advantage of this special access!

Local: Congratulations to our own District Attorney, Lyle Harmon, who was voted President of the Alabama DA Association.

The Alabama Back to School Tax Free Weekend will be July 18-21. You can also purchase baby clothes and diapers tax free.

The 11th Annual Bulls on the Lake Rodeo, presented by the Pell City FFA Alumni & Triple H Buckin Bulls will be held on Friday, July 18, (Junior Rodeo), and Saturday, July 19 (Bulls and Broncs). Gates open at 5 p.m. on both nights at the Pell City Sports Complex.

Watermelon Festival on Saturday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Moody at 3706 Moody Parkway.

Remember: When God gives direction, we do not need to understand or agree – we just need to obey. –Joyce Meyer

See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-5590 with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. You can also email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.