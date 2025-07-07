Brooklynn Sertell named NJCAA All-American Published 3:45 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Brooklynn Sertell on first during Wallace State's game against Gaston College during NJCAA DI World Series in Yuma, Arizona on May 23, 2025. Photo courtesy Wallace State

Brooklynn Sertell gets the out during Wallace State's game against Southern Union CC during NJCAA DI World Series in Yuma, Arizona on May 21, 2025. Photo courtesy Wallace State

Wallace State Community College announces that Brooklynn Sertell of Odenville, was recognized by the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) for its 2024-2025 NJCAA All-AmericaTeams.

Sertell was recognized as a NJCAA DI Softball 2nd Team All-American, and is one of six WSCC student athletes to be recognized by the NJCAA.

Seven Wallace State athletic teams claimed ACCC conference championships during the 2024-2025 season: Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Men’s Golf, and Men’s and Women’s Tennis. Seven teams finished in the top 10 in national competitions. Men’s and Women’s Cross Country finished third and fourth, respectively. Softball finished in third place, Women’s Golf finished in fifth place, and Men’s and Women’s Tennis finished in eighth and 10th place, respectively.

