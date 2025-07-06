ALEA investigating fireworks incident on Lake Martin Published 2:58 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY – A single vessel-related incident involving unpermitted fireworks occurred at approximately 9:14 p.m. Friday, July 4, resulted in an explosion that injured six individuals. A pontoon boat that had been modified into a fireworks platform malfunction during a planned fireworks celebration, resulting in an onboard explosion. The explosion resulted in the injuries of William C. Davis, 39, and Aaron L. Kovak, 49, who were both transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Hospital. Alan J. Simmons, 31, who was transported to the Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville for treatment. Johnathan R. Wilmarth, 43, Joshua A. Husted, 36, and Matthew Davila, 28, who were also transported to local area hospitals for medical treatment.

The incident occurred near the Kowaliga Basin in Blue Creek on Lake Martin within Tallapoosa County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division responded to the scene and notified ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Hazardous Device Unit along with Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office. Special Agents with the Hazardous Device Unit and Deputy State Fire Marshals arrived on scene and were able to render the remaining unexploded fireworks safe.

This will be a joint investigation between ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office. However, the Fire Marshal’s Office will be the lead investigating agency concerning the fireworks portion of the investigation. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Firework advisory

— Never launch fireworks from boats unless specifically permitted and equipped with proper safety measures.

— Avoid firing over crowded areas, marinas, or boats – embers can land and start fires.

— Secure your fireworks setup to prevent tipping or misfires due to wind or movement.

— Do not swim near areas where fireworks are being launched.

— Remember to always celebrate responsibility.

