(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 2:32 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Hello everyone. Tomorrow is the day we celebrate our great nation, the 4th of July. Please enjoy and be safe.

Thought for today:

It’s never too late! Every day is a fresh start. Let go of yesterday and press on into new things. There is always a new beginning with God. (Joyce Meyer)

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Special birthday wishes to my sister, Deborah Turner, who will celebrate her birthday on July 7, and to my daughter, Kayla Snow Byrd, who will turn 25 on Monday, July 8. Also, to Kayla’s friend Savannah Tipton, who will also celebrate her 25th birthday on July 8. My, where does the time go?

Also, three members of the Lee family were born on the 4th of July. Gordon Lee (Pawpaw), Sandy Simpson (Gordon’s daughter) was born on the 4th, and Tristan Foster (Sandy’s grandson) was also born on July 4, 2012. Birthday wishes go out to the Lee family.

Other July 7, birthday wishes go to Dawn Reed and Larry Mullinax. Also, happy birthday to Jim Whitlock on the 5th, Robin Muir on the 8th, and to Carsa Harris, Rebekah Klinner, Kaitlyn Gossett, Clayton Alexander, Olive Dewberry, Gretchen Baker, Kathy Donnan, Abby Hodgens, Cindy Stefaniak, Olivia Dewberry, Mary Honeycutt, Everett Strickland, Carolyn Weems, Sara Beth Whitten, Lee Tuggle, Clyde Tidwell, Marie Manning, Mike Staggs, Camaran Payne Williams and Dana Merrymon. Lots of July birthdays.

Deaths:

Please keep the families of Ricky Wright, Fay Haynes, Cheryl Williams, Jean Phillips, Phillip Anderson, Larry Vincent, Mary Patton and Ronnie Harrell in your thoughts and prayers.

Church:

Pell City First United Methodist Church, together with St. Peters Episcopal and Greater New Destiny, will hold VBS on July 8-10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for Pre-K through 5th grade, at the Methodist Church.

Seddon Baptist Church’s VBS will be July 14-17 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Local:

Also, for the kids, the 2025 summer Kids Series started at the Pell City Premiere Theater. There are free shows at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For program details visit – https://buff.ly/40MRYhk

Pell City always puts on an amazing firework display at the Civic Center beginning around 9 p.m. Whether you come by boat or vehicle, please be careful out there. Also, I understand that there will be fireworks at Lincoln Landing, Surfside Marina and Rivers Edge on July 2; Clear Creek on July 3; and Riverside Park, Back Porch Restaurant, as well as the Civic Center on the 4th.

The 11th Annual Bulls on the Lake Rodeo, presented by the Pell City FFA Alumni & Triple H Buckin Bulls will be held on Friday, July 18 (Junior Rodeo), and Saturday, July 19 (Bulls and Broncs). Gates open at 5 pm on both nights at the Pell City Sports Complex.

Watermelon Festival on Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Moody at 3706 Moody Parkway.

Sports:

Pell City Fall Sports Registration began on June 9th and will run through Aug. 3. this is for baseball (6U-12U), softball (6U-13U), and soccer (U6-U8) and (10U-12U).

CEPA:

CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp is designed for aspiring performers ages 7-17 will run from July 7-18, with performances on July 18 and 19.This year’s camp theme is “Finding Nemo, Jr.” The camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $365 per student or $315 for additional siblings, which includes a daily snack, a camp t-shirt and two showcase vouchers. Campers must bring a cold lunch, as no refrigeration or cooking supplies will be available. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience — register now before spots fill up! pellcitycepa.com.

The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on Aug. 9. Presale is open now. Visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets and enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section to take advantage of this special access.

Interesting Facts:

The Meanings of the Red, White and Blue. On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution authorizing a committee to devise a seal for the United States of America. This mission, designed to reflect the Founding Fathers’ beliefs, values and sovereignty of the new Nation, did not become a reality until June 20, 1782. In heraldic devices, such as seals, each element has a specific meaning. Even colors have specific meanings. The colors, red, white and blue did not have meanings for The Stars and Stripes when it was adopted in 1777. However, the colors in the Great Seal did have specific meanings. Charles Thompson, Sec. of the Continental Congress, reporting to the Congress on the Seal, stated: “The colors of the pales (the vertical stripes) are those used in the flag of the United States; White signifies purity and innocence, Red, hardiness & valor, and Blue, the color of the Chief (the broad band above the stripes) signifies vigilance, perseverance & justice.

“The star is a symbol of the heavens and the divine goal to which man has aspired from time immemorial; the stripe is symbolic of the rays of lights emanating from the sun.” (Copied from the book OUR FLAG published in 1989 by the House of Representatives.)

Did you know that Pell City, with a population of more than 17,000, is the largest city in St. Clair County? Located on I-20, between Birmingham and Atlanta, it is known as the short route to Florida. It was made the 2nd county seat in the 1900’s. for many years, St. Clair was the only county in America with 2 full-service county seats. (Copied from The Historical News). My mother, Margaret Vaughan, loved facts about our city and county. She was always finding interesting information about them.

Remember:

If you have a need or lack, believe that our Lord Jesus is more than willing and able to provide for you (see Matt 8:2–3).

See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-5590 with information or email it to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Be blessed.