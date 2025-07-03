City council appointments to Pell City Board of Education Published 7:54 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The City Council for the City of Pell City made appointments to the Pell City Board of Education on July 1, for the first time in more than 30 years.

The result will be a board that represents all students enrolled in the Pell City School System. Beginning in November 2025, for the first time since the district was created in 1982, St. Clair County residents who live in the St. Clair County portion of the Pell City Schools Attendance Zone will have voting representation.

“This school system is important,” Council President Jud Alverson told the audience at city hall. “We have got to come together as a community. We’ve got to get behind these people, and we’ve got to get behind Superintendent Dr. Justin Burns.

“To the people appointed tonight, you’ve got a big job in front of you,” he continued. “It is time for a different trajectory for this school system. It is time for a new vision.”

The two Attendance Zone residents appointed to the Board are Jarrett Jacobs and Ryan Abernathy.

Jacobs is a vice president in the transportation industry with more than 20 years of management experience.

Most Popular 1 (Column) Pell City Bulletin

“Around 54 percent of the students at Pell City Schools live in the county,” Jacobs said. “They’re my friends and neighbors, and I’m excited and eager to hear their ideas and represent them on this Board. My commitment is to work hand-in-hand with them and the city council to actively shape the future of our schools.”

Ryan Abernathy is a director in the construction sector with experience in federal public service and private industry.

“I’m honored by this appointment,” Abernathy said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to make sure all our students are represented as we work together to build a strong future for Pell City Schools. We need the entire community involved to achieve excellence, and I’m ready to contribute to that shared goal.”

In addition to Jacobs and Abernathy, the city council also appointed three Pell City residents to the Board of Education: Eddie Wilson, Dr. Gary London and Matt Moon.

Eddie Wilson has a background in account management and strategic advising, including guiding a seminary to financial stability.

Dr. Gary London Sr. has experience in strategic planning and financial analysis.

Matt Moon, President of Vulcan Industries, has experience in managing businesses.

Selection Process

During a special called meeting on July 1, City Manager Brian Muenger announced that the board appointments listed in Resolution 2025-56 were decided from aggregated results of a confidential ranking system. Each council member individually selected their top finalists, organized by City and Attendance Zone, and submitted them to city attorney John Rea.

“The city council committed to this system as a fair method of determining who was best qualified to serve our students and community,” Muenger said. “Given the exceptional caliber of all 18 finalists, it was essential to establish a consensus for the appointments.”

Each appointed member was assigned a term based on the results.

Under Amendment 1018 (Local Amendment 1), the five members of the board have been appointed to staggered terms as follows:

Name of Appointee, Initial Term Length, Initial Term Ends

— Eddie Wilson, 5 years, June 2030

— Matt Moon, 4 years, June 2029

— Jarrett Jacobs, 3 years, June 2028

— Dr. Gary London, Sr., 2 years, June 2027

— Ryan Abernathy, 1 year, June 2026

Moving forward, the application and appointment process for the Pell City Board of Education will occur annually. In accordance with Alabama Law, one Board of Education member’s term will expire each year. The council will appoint an individual to the expired seat in April, with the new board member beginning their 5-year term in June.

Appointed Leadership

The Pell City School System was first created in October 1981, with its Board of Education members appointed by the city council until 1992. At that time, a local constitutional amendment transitioned the board to an elected body, with members chosen by voters within Pell City’s corporate limits.

Over the years, the Pell City School Attendance Zone and Tax District expanded to include unincorporated areas of St. Clair County served by the school system. However, residents from the county portion of the Attendance Zone were not eligible to serve on the board.

In 2024, approximately 14,000 St. Clair County residents zoned for Pell City schools lacked voting representation on the Board of Education

The Pell City Board of Education unanimously requested legislation that would return it to an appointed board with at least two members from the Attendance Zone. This was supported by the city council and approved by St. Clair County voters as Alabama Act-111 (Local Amendment 1) in November 2024.

The appointment process, beginning in October 2024, saw the city council first name and activate the Pell City Board of Education Steering Committee. It developed and finalized the application and selection process by February 2025, which the council approved.

Following the public release of the application, 47 candidates submitted their materials by March 31, 2025. The Steering Committee then reviewed applications, selected 18 finalists by May, and conducted joint interviews with the city council from June 16-18, ultimately recommending the finalists to the council on June 27, 2025.

Mayor Bill Pruitt and each member of the city council offered high praise to each member of the Steering Committee at the meeting for providing their time, effort and dedication.