Local make honors lists Published 12:45 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Wallace State Community College has announced its President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. St. Clair County residents making the President’s List are Jaben Butero and April Lands of Springville. Making the Dean’s List are Sebastian Lumpkin, David Robles and Brooklynn Sertell of Odenville; Jade Covaci of Pell City; Dixie Canterbury, Meghan Ho, Elizabeth McKinley and Tabitha Phillips of Springville; and Jared Harris of Steele.

Edie Mckibben of Ashville was named to the Spring 2025 President’s List at Mississippi College.

Troy University has released its Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year. St. Clair County students include: Caroline Beason and Taylor Gray of Ashville; Anna Thornton, Emily Courington of Moody; Meaghan Tucker of Odenville; Jayden Hurt of Pell City; and Catherine Pinson and Madeline Stevens of Pell City; Ty Davidson, Atticus Cornett, Sarah Colby, Jackson Boland and Sarah Reisman of Springville.

Troy students named to the named to the Provost’s List include: Joseph Eggemeyer of Moody; Isabel Hubert and Kristin Kurzejeski of Pell City; Keira Smith and Tara Martin of Springville; and Kayla Simpson of Steele.