(Column) Springville Happenings Published 4:01 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Springville Police Department held a community meet and greet for K9 Stella at the new Peach Cobbler Factory grand opening and Community Block Party across from Walmart on June 21.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve celebrated the winners from the last search for Biggie the Bigfoot trail scavenger hunt. Congratulations to hikers Audrey, Ransom, Amelia, Esme and Jackie Ward on finding Biggie on June 14.

Springville High School Beta Club members gave up some summer hours to work at the Argo Food Bank on June 21, as part of their community service project.

The Springville Senior Center had a full house for their ceramics class on June 19. Ceramics classes are offered for seniors every Thursday 6-8 p.m.

Springville’s Market on Main Farmer’s Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Main Street across from PNC Bank. Springville’s Market on Main is looking for produce vendors for the 2025 season. As a certified Farmers Market under the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, they are dedicated to supporting local growers and providing fresh, high-quality produce to our community. If you are interested please contact Lucy at SpringvilleParksandRec.com.

Run 4 the Parks, 4 Races in One Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Big Springs Park. This is Springville Parks & Recreation’s biggest race day of the year — Run 4 the Parks. This fun-filled event includes FOUR exciting races in one day, with something for everyone in the family. Race Schedule: 8 a.m. – 5K Race ($30 – includes T-shirt), 9 a.m. – Rubber Ducky Race ($5), 9:30 a.m. – Obstacle Course ($10), 10 a.m. – Color Run ($20 – includes T-shirt). Register at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Springville/Run4TheParks.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Rd. Springville. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; reservations call Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.