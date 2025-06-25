Odenville chamber honors scholarship recipient Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Chamber recognizes Josie Ellen Marie Forman, one of three students selected to receive a $1,000 Chamber Scholarship. Courtesy photo 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce hosts Jacob Call from Jefferson State Community College. Courtesy photo

The Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting on Monday, June 9, at Christ Church Branch Cove, featuring a special presentation by Jacob Call from Jefferson State Community College and a recognition of one of the Chamber’s 2025 scholarship recipients. Lunch was catered by Margaret Mexican.

Call shared insights about the educational opportunities available through Jefferson State, which serves students across four campuses and boasts an annual enrollment of more than 14,000 students. Call said students can earn an Associate Degree at an estimated total cost of just over $11,000 — including books.

During the meeting, the Chamber recognized Josie Ellen Marie Forman, one of three students selected to receive a $1,000 Chamber Scholarship. Forman was joined at the event by her father and brother, J.J. and Tripp Forman, who celebrated this special moment with her. The additional scholarship recipients who were unable to attend were Cayden Langston and Madeline Bauer. The scholarship program is one of the Chamber’s continued efforts to support the educational advancement of local students.

The next meeting of the Chamber will be Monday, Aug.11. There will not be a July meeting. To learn more about upcoming meetings, events and membership opportunities, visit OdenvilleChamber.com.