Adopt a wild horse, burro during online corral auction Published 12:22 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Bureau of Land Management will offer the public an opportunity to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro through an Online Corral auction, which will run July 14-21, 2025. Winning bidders will be able to pick up their adopted or purchased animal at the adoption event at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center on Oct. 9, 2025.

The Online Corral is the BLM’s internet-based platform where prospective adopters and purchasers can browse photos, videos and details about available wild horses and burros, submit applications, and place bids — all from the comfort of their home. Wild horses and burros offered through the Online Corral were gathered from overpopulated herds on public lands in the western United States to help maintain healthy animals and healthy rangelands. Most animals offered are untrained and unhandled.

“This unique event gives the people of Cullman and the surrounding region a convenient opportunity to provide a good home to a wild horse or burro,” Annie Ebbers, off-range branch chief for the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program, stated in a press release. “Adopters can gain a rewarding experience with a wild horse or burro while also helping to support the BLM’s mission to manage and protect these iconic animals and the public lands they inhabit.”

Interested participants are encouraged to submit an application now to become pre-approved for bidding. During the auction event, approved users can browse animals, place bids and coordinate pick-up. Bidding starts at $125.

To qualify, adopters must be at least 18 years old and meet facility requirements, including at least 400 square feet of corral space per animal, appropriate shelter and fencing height based on animal type. Transport trailers must be covered, stock-type and equipped with sturdy floors and swing gates. Detailed requirements are available on the BLM’s website.

The BLM manages and protects wild horses and burros across 25.6 million acres of public lands in 10 Western states. Since 1971, the BLM has placed more than 300,000 wild horses and burros into good homes. These efforts help ensure healthy animals and healthy rangelands for future generations.

More information on the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program is available at BLM.gov/whb.