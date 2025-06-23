CEPA hosts Mrs. Alabama American contest Published 12:14 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Taylor Folks was crowned Mrs. Alabama American 2025, Sunday, June 8 at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts. Folks will represent Alabama at the Mrs. American competition Aug. 26, at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Folks, a Vinemont High School graduate, lives in Cullman County with husband, Jared Folks, and four children.

Folks attended Wallace State Community College on a fine arts scholarship and performed in the Wallace State Singers show choir and concert choir. Folks earned an Associate in Science degree. Following college, she began her career as a wedding planner in Dallas, Texas, were she worked for more than 14 years.

Folks currently homeschools her oldest three children and is a tutor in the local homeschool community.

“The motto of this organization, ‘We are family,’ inspired me to pursue a dream I’ve always had,” Folks posted to her Facebook page. “Being married and having children only adds to this adventure! Thanking God for this opportunity and for this platform. Excited is an understatement!”

According to a press release from the Mrs. Alabama American organization, Folks wants to use her platform to “remind women who feel ordinary that they can do extraordinary things.”

Each year, representatives from 50 states and the District of Columbia compete for the Mrs. American title. The winner of Mrs. American advances on to compete at the Mrs. World competition. The Mrs. America organization, which debuted in 1938, was the first pageant to celebrate married women and their families.