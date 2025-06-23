Grab A Glass: Helping older adults stay hydrated during summer heat Published 4:39 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Scorching summer temperatures in Alabama make staying hydrated a tall task that can be even tougher for older adults. Carol Connell, a human nutrition, diet and health specialist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, said that’s partly due to the way body composition changes with age.

Generally, the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies of Science recommends that men consume 104 ounces of water daily and women consume 72 ounces daily.

“An infant’s weight is about 75% water, but an older adult’s body weight may only be 50% water,” said Connell, who represents Alabama Extension at Auburn University. “With less water stored in the body, it is much easier to become dehydrated.”

Additionally, Connell said the natural mechanism that makes people feel thirst declines with age.

“At any age, it is possible to lose 2% to 3% of your body weight through fluid loss before thirst kicks in,” Connell said. “Other factors that challenge an older adult’s ability to stay hydrated include chronic health issues such as diabetes or heart failure, taking medications like diuretics and mobility issues such as arthritis.”

All of this means it is extremely important for older adults to make deliberate choices that help them stay hydrated, especially during summer.

How Hydration Helps

Staying properly hydrated has numerous benefits. Those include improved cognitive function, digestion, circulation and body temperature regulation. Plus, hydration can result in decreased joint pain, reduced risk of kidney stones and fewer headaches.

“Even something as small as a 2% water loss from the body can affect memory, mood, concentration and reaction time,” Connell said. “Older adults need all of those components to be working at their best for independent living. That’s why hydration is so important.”

Sip and Chew on That

“It is very important for senior adults to establish a schedule to promote hydration balance and avoid dehydration,” Connell said.

Connell suggests the following tips:

— Drink one or two cups of water upon waking. This is important because a person can lose up to a liter, or 1 pound, of water overnight.

— Plan to drink one or two cups before, with and after each meal.

— Stop for a water break every 15 minutes when doing yard work or gardening.

— Place a glass of water in a conspicuous spot that will trigger a reminder to drink throughout the day. Remember to refill when empty.

— Use a smartphone or similar device to set timers as a reminder to drink water.

— Limit liquid intake two to three hours before bed to help reduce nighttime bathroom trips.

— Foods including cucumbers, watermelon, grapefruit and tomatoes can help with hydration thanks to their high percentage of water content.

— Aside from water, other drinks can help with hydration, including milk, milk substitutes and 100% juices. However, it’s important to note natural sugar content and avoid consuming too much of the sweet stuff.

Also, it’s possible to meet about 20 percent of water needs through food. Items such as cucumbers, watermelon, grapefruit, tomatoes, soups, ice cream, gelatin and stews all contain high percentages of water.

“Even with foods that have high water content, be sure to check labels and limit sodium intake,” Connell warned. “Too much sodium causes the body to draw water away from your cells. Then, the kidneys will go to work to excrete the extra sodium along with all the water used to dilute it. General recommendations are to keep sodium between 1,500 and 2,300 milligrams daily.”

Dehydration Symptoms and Treatment

While it may not be the most pleasant topic, urine color is the easiest to monitor and earliest sign of dehydration. If a person is urinating less than usual and it is dark in color, this could indicate dehydration. Keep in mind that certain medications and vitamin supplements can have similar effects.

Additional symptoms of mild dehydration include fatigue, headache, dizziness, irritability and dry mouth. This can be treated by drinking water or a diluted juice that naturally contains additional nutrients like potassium.

Confusion, lack of coordination, low blood pressure and muscle cramps can be signs of more severe dehydration.

“The associated fatigue and lack of coordination increases the risk of falls among senior adults,” Connell said. “Severe dehydration may require a visit to the ER for an IV of fluids.”

More Information

While these tips can help people of all ages stay hydrated through the sweltering summer, Connell offered a reminder to treat these as general recommendations.

“Of course with any of these suggestions, a senior adult with chronic health issues should talk to their doctor and perhaps get a referral to a dietitian to help determine their individual fluid needs,” Connell said.

Also, hydration is important for all family members, whether young or old. Visit aces.edu for additional information.