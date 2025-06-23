Blood donations needed ahead of holiday Published 4:27 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

As the busy Fourth of July holiday week gets closer, the American Red Cross asks donors to celebrate by making a blood or platelet donation appointment to help power the blood supply through mid-summer. While all blood types are needed, donors with type O blood are most urgently needed.

Making and keeping donation appointments now is critical to ensuring blood products are available for all patients — including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions — in the weeks to come. Type O negative blood is often reached for in emergencies when there isn’t time to match a patient’s blood type. Type O positive is the most common blood type, so it’s important to keep type O blood and all blood types on hand at hospitals for people facing both chronic illness and sudden, life-threatening conditions.

Those who give by June 30, will get a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email and be automatically entered to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities Now through July 14 include:

Cropwell — June 26 from 1-6 p.m., Coosa Valley Baptist Church, 3607 Martin St. S.

Pell City — June 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 19th St. Rec Hall, 405 19th St. S