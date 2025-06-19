(Column) Springville Happenings Published 2:55 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Springville High School students attend the 97th FFA Convention in Montgomery, Alabama June 4-6. Courtesy photo 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Springville’s Market on Main officially kicks off the summer market program on Saturday, June 6, in downtown Springville. Courtesy photo 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve hosts Conservationist Jim Williams to tour the Preserve and the Springville Rock School on June 6. Courtesy photo 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Springville Police Department attend the Odenville Police Department Public Safety Day on June 7. Courtesy photo 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Beth Wingate

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve hosted Springville Kids Camp where participants explored the Slab Creek Trail on a sensory and color hike, engaging their senses and discovering the beauty of nature in full color on June 4. Springville Kids is a free day camp offered through Springville Parks and Recreation giving children a chance to connect with nature, learn through play, and make lasting memories. Visit for more information: springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Police Department attended the Odenville Police Department Public Safety Day on June 7.

Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve hosted special guest Conservationist Jim Williams to tour the Preserve and the Springville Rock School on June 6. Williams is an advocate for freshwater biodiversity and the 2022 recipient of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Award. His decades of work to protect aquatic ecosystems across the Southeast have inspired countless conservation efforts including many right here in Alabama.

Springville High School had several students attend the 97th FFA Convention in Montgomery, Alabama June 4-6.

Springville’s Market on Main officially kicked off the summer market program on Saturday, June 6, in downtown Springville next to the Woodall Building and across from PNC Bank on Main Street. The Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Run 4 the Parks, 4 Races in One Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Big Springs Park. This is Springville Parks & Recreation’s biggest race day of the year — Run 4 the Parks. This fun-filled event includes FOUR exciting races in one day, with something for everyone in the family. Race Schedule: 8 a.m. – 5K Race ($30 – includes T-shirt), 9 a.m. – Rubber Ducky Race ($5), 9:30 a.m. – Obstacle Course ($10), 10 a.m. – Color Run ($20 – includes T-shirt). Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Springville/Run4TheParks.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Rd. Springville. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; reservations call Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.