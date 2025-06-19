(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 1:04 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Hello everyone. Hope all the fathers had a great Father’s Day.

Thought for today: “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” Romans 8:31

Birthdays and Anniversaries: Happy anniversary to Nickie and Charlie McKee and Lynda and Ren Wheeler.

Birthday wishes to my very special friend, Robert Holtam, who celebrated his special day on the 25th and to Pam Kendrick Fowler, Pat Atchley, Vicki Merrymon, Laurie Mathis Mullinax, Krissy Williams, Amy Phillips, Elizabeth Day, Anna Knepper, Carrie Jones, Ivy Thompson, Madison Martin, Grady Wyatt Emerson, Cindy Goodgame, Kim Thweatt, Camaran Williams, Destiny Sayles and Linda Walls.

Deaths: Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers: Families of Cheryl L. Dill, David Mays, Margaret Ingram Bearden, Bobby Ray Walker, Sara Smith, Mary Patton and Ronnie Harrell.

Church News: Pell City First United Methodist Church, together with St. Peters Episcopal and Greater New Destiny, will hold VBS on July 8-10 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for Pre-K through 5th grade, at the Methodist Church.

Seddon Baptist Church’s will be July 14th-17th from 6:30-9 p.m.

CEPA: CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp is designed for aspiring performers ages 7-17 will run from July 7-18, with performances on July 18 and 19. This year’s camp theme is “Finding Nemo, Jr.” The camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $365 per student or $315 for additional siblings, which includes a daily snack, a camp t-shirt and two showcase vouchers. Campers must bring a cold lunch, as no refrigeration or cooking supplies will be available. Register now before spots fill up. https://www.pellcitycepa.com.

The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on Aug. 9. For tickets, visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets and enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section.

Sports: Congratulations to PCHS Senior Khali Thompson on his commitment to play at the next level at Talladega College.

Pell City Girls Basketball Camp for ages 5-14 at Iola Elementary School gym on July 23-25 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The cost is $75, which includes a camp t-shirt. Applications are due by June 8.

Pell City Youth Football registration is May 5 – July 2 for ages 5-12, grades K-6th. Register at pellcityrecdesk.com.

Pell City Youth Cheerleading registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 4-12, grades Pre-K-6.

Pell City Fall Sports Registration will run through Aug. 3. This is for baseball (6U-12U), softball (6U-13U) and soccer (U6-U8) and (10U-12U).

Local: Congratulations to Jay Tollison of Pell City who has been chosen to intern at the Pell City Branch of Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union. Jay will be attending Auburn University in the fall, studying for an Agri-Business degree.

The 11th Annual Bulls on the Lake Rodeo, presented by the Pell City FFA Alumni & Triple H Buckin Bulls will be Friday, July 18 (Junior Rodeo) and Saturday, July 19 (Bulls and Broncs). Gates open at 5 p.m. on both nights at the Pell City Sports Complex.

Watermelon Festival will be Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Moody at 3706 Moody Parkway.

Check out pellcitylibrary.com to find all of the events scheduled for all ages. It promises to be a fun summer.

Kids Eat Free at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday nights for the summer from 5-8 p.m. Just buy any regular meal or salad and get a kid’s meal free.

Planning to travel this summer? The Pell City Police Department offers a complimentary house check service for residents who will be away from their homes. Our officers monitor registered properties, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind during your absence. Sign up online at pell-city.com/pcpd-house-check/#form.

Also, for the kids, the 2023 summer Kids Series has started at the Pell City Premiere Theater. There are free shows at 10am & 11am on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For program details visit – buff.ly/40MRYhk.

Remember: The BEST kind of people are the ones that come into your life, and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much, YOU start to believe in you too. The people that love you, simply for being you. The once in a lifetime kind of people.

Contact me with at 205-338-5590 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed and safe week.