Local recognized for academic achievements Published 3:29 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Local Troy University who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year include: Jonathan Bowen and Brandi Thomas of Ashville; Abby Carroll of Odenville; Margaret Cone and Emily Stroud of Springville; Joseph Eggemeyer of Moody; Weston Ervin and Terri Vaughan of Pell City; and Kayla Simpson of Steele.

Steven Grant Campbell, of Odenville, earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the spring 2025 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University’s Dean’s List. Campbell is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major.

Local students on the spring semester 2025, 508 University of Alabama Early College Director’s List include: Jeremiah Hartley of Pell City and Greyson Hay of Ashville who attends Ragland High School.

A total of 14,289 students enrolled during spring semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Local student(s) include:

— Tyler Bradley of Ashville was named to the Presidents List.

— Jonah Carden of Ashville was named to the Presidents List.

— Kayla Bryant of Ashville was named to the Presidents List.

— Emma Slay of Cropwell was named to the Deans List.

— Ethan Plank of Cropwell was named to the Deans List.

— Henry Tran of Cropwell was named to the Deans List.

— Jackson Beals of Cropwell was named to the Deans List.

— John Tate of Cropwell was named to the Deans List.

— Anna Arnwine of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Aurora Maniscalco of Moody was named to the Presidents List.

— Blake Grant of Moody was named to the Presidents List.

— Brooklyn Davis of Moody was named to the Presidents List.

— Caitlin Horne of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Colby Graves of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Logan Self of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Ila Segars of Moody was named to the Presidents List.

— Kaitlyn Norvell of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Kameron England of Moody was named to the Presidents List.

— Khushi Modi of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Major Yancy of Moody was named to the Presidents List.

— Marshall Dickerson of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Rachel Crumpton of Moody was named to the Presidents List.

— Raemie Watkins of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Ty Helms of Moody was named to the Deans List.

— Alyssa Dutton of Odenville was named to the Deans List.

— Autumn Lee of Odenville was named to the Presidents List.

— Brady Sanders of Odenville was named to the Deans List.

— Lexi Jarnigan of Odenville was named to the Deans List.

— Maggie Nalley of Odenville was named to the Deans List.

— Trista Davis of Odenville was named to the Deans List.

— Ava Ohlrich of Pell City was named to the Deans List.

— Jakob Tucker of Pell City was named to the Deans List.

— Colin Chua of Pell City was named to the Deans List.

— Conner Pike of Pell City was named to the Deans List.

— Bella Danna of Pell City was named to the Deans List.

— Jack Euler of Pell City was named to the Presidents List.

— Marcell Mckenzie of Pell City was named to the Deans List.

— Reid Winter of Pell City was named to the Presidents List.

— Mattie Osborne of Riverside was named to the Deans List.

— Abbie Otwell of Springville was named to the Deans List.

— Adyson Hathcock of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

— Benjamin Chapman of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

— Brianna Mills of Springville was named to the Deans List.

— Claire Hutchinson of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

— Cloie Dale of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

— Bella Burns of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

— Jacob Neal of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

— Jacob Payne of Springville was named to the Deans List.

— Mason Miller of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

— Carson DuBose of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

— Molly Brown Davidson of Springville was named to the Deans List.

— Taylor Scott of Springville was named to the Deans List.

— Mason DuBose of Springville was named to the Presidents List.

More than 6,000 degrees were awarded during The University of Alabama’s spring 2025 commencement ceremonies at Coleman Coliseum.

Local students include:

— Matthew Anderson, Jackson Beals of Cropwell received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

— Jackson Beals of Cropwell received the following degree: Bachelor of Arts.

— Dalton Blanchard of Odenville received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

— James Bradley of Ashville received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

— Kayla Bryant of Ashville received the following degree: Bachelor of Social Work.

— Perkins Carden of Ashville received the following degree: Master of Science.

— Cassondra Chatham of Pell City received the following degree: Master of Science in Nursing.

— Colin Chua of Pell City received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

— Rachel Crumpton of Moody received the following degree: Bachelor of Science.

— Brooklyn Davis of Moody received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

— Trista Davis of Odenville received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

— Alyssa Dutton of Odenville received the following degree: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

— Jack Euler of Pell City received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

— Joshua Gillis of Cropwell received the following degree: Bachelor of Arts.

— Blake Grant of Moody received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

— Jalin Henderson of Odenville received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

— Madison Jarnigan of Odenville received the following degree: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

— Sadie Jarrell of Odenville received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

— Abby Martin of Springville received the following degree: Educational Specialist.

— Cody Prickett of Moody received the following degree: Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

— Hannah Renda of Springville received the following degree: Master of Arts.

— Grant Riccio of Cropwell received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

— Alexis Schoener of Springville received the following degree: Master of Social Work.

— David Self of Moody received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

— Kamiyah Taylor of Moody received the following degree: Bachelor of Science.

— Natalie Trammell of Springville received the following degree: Master of Social Work.

— Zachary Williams of Moody received the following degree: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

— Major Yancy of Moody received the following degree: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.