National Mosquito Control Awareness Week spotlights world’s deadliest animal Published 3:58 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Mosquitos can be a constant source of misery, so much so that people in the Southeast jokingly claim them as their state’s unofficial state bird. Beyond being a biting nuisance, there are growing public health concerns related to mosquitoes. As potential transmitters of viruses and diseases — such as West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis — controlling mosquito populations is important for human and animal health. This is why the American Mosquito Control Association observes National Mosquito Control Awareness Week each year.

This year, the awareness week is June 15-21, and Xing Ping Hu, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System specialist, said many will share information outlining the impact mosquitos have on daily life.

“The week also calls attention to the vital service that is provided by mosquito control workers throughout the United States and worldwide,” Hu said.

The Impact of Mosquitos

As if their itchy bites weren’t bad enough, mosquitos are also vectors of diseases that kill thousands of people each year. Additionally, they carry diseases and parasites to pets and other animals.

“The risk of exotic-disease transmission is increasing because of the increasing interactions among humans, animals and mosquitos,” Hu said. “This is largely because populations are getting larger, and people are starting to inhabit new areas. Climate change is also a contributing factor.”

To effectively control mosquito populations and mitigate their impact, Hu recommends using a science-based, integrated pest management approach. This includes both preventative and defense tactics.

“Integrated pest management starts with surveillance and moves toward chemical treatments that target mosquitoes at various life stages,” Hu said. “This approach includes the use of an adulticide, synergist and insect growth regulator.”

Prevent

To control populations, it is crucial to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds. Hu — who is also a professor in the Auburn University College of Agriculture — said these breeding grounds include tree holes, gutters, pet dishes, birdbaths, plant pots and other areas.

“Do not let water collect and stand in any of these areas,” Hu said. “For areas where you want to keep water — such as rain barrels and birdbaths — you can apply a biological larvicide. This will kill the larvae and pupae before they become biting adults.”

Biological larvicides are available in a variety of applications, including bits, dunks, tablets, pellets, granules and briquettes. These products are made from natural substances, such as bacteria and insect growth regulators. They are also safe for people, pets and the environment.

Defend

There are several ways people can defend themselves from mosquito bites. Hu recommends wearing long sleeves and pants while spending time outdoors. Also, people should try to cover their neck and hands to reduce the chance of being bitten. People can choose from several mosquito repellent products approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Keep in mind that the effectiveness of any repellent is dependent on a number of factors,” Hu said. “These factors can include different temperatures and environmental conditions, different species of mosquitos and individual attractiveness of mosquitos to people.”

More Information

The AMCA has several resources for National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. Find these at mosquito.org/mosquito-awareness-week.

More information on mosquito-prevention methods is available in Hu’s Extension Briefs, “Reducing the Impact of Mosquitos” and “Methods to Effectively Protect You from Mosquito Bites.” You can find these on the Alabama Extension website, aces.edu.