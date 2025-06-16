Divergent Therapy Services opens new Leeds location Published 8:05 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds welcomed Divergent Therapy Services to the community on June 2, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location at 1389 8th Street in Leeds. Local leaders, chamber members and community supporters gathered to celebrate the grand opening of this dynamic new facility, which expands access to vital therapy services in the area.

Divergent Therapy Services offers both speech and occupational therapy for children and adults, addressing a wide range of developmental, communicative and physical needs. This is the second location with the original office in Trussville.

According to a press release, Divergent Therapy Services is “committed to supporting families and caregivers through parent support groups and educational classes, fostering a holistic and community-centered approach to care.”

“We’re thrilled to see this growing practice bring its expertise and compassion to the Leeds community,” said Amy Lee, Executive Director of the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce. “Their mission aligns perfectly with the spirit of Leeds — serving others, building connections and improving lives.”

For more information about their services and to read their mission statement, visit: divergenttherapyservices.com.