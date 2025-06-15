Pell City leaders updated on utilities projects Published 8:10 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

Pell City is making strides on two significant utility capital projects, though progress on both has been slower than initially anticipated.

During the regular meeting of the City Council for the City of Pell City on June 9, City Manager Brian Muenger and Utility Manager James Hadaway provided updates, noting that both projects are now officially underway following initial mobilization.

The Eden Lift Station and Force Main sewer project has shown tangible progress. Approximately 2,200 linear feet of sewer force main have been installed, and clearing of the main’s path is complete. Significant rock has been encountered in both the force main installation and the lift station excavation, slowing progress.

Construction of the new lift station is slated to begin next week, weather permitting. To date, $2.01 million of the $6.17 million project budget has been drawn down, with permits for a crucial railroad crossing still being finalized, potentially incurring additional costs due to railroad coverage requirements.

This project began on January 6, 2025, with a mandatory completion date of July 8, 2026. Despite the slower pace, officials anticipate an increase in work speed as excavation is largely complete.

The Well A to Wood Hill water main extension project has recently seen mobilization within the last two weeks, with materials delivered to the job site. While excavation and installation have not yet begun, a drawdown of funds for June is expected. The project, awarded at $2.6 million, commenced on April 14, 2025, with an estimated completion by April 14, 2026, leaving approximately 312 days for completion.

New Boundary – Avondale Walking Track Property

Pell City is considering a property exchange with Vintage Resources, Inc. to resolve an inconsistent boundary line near the Avondale Walking Track. The issue, identified before the city’s purchase of the track property in December 2024, stems from the current line not aligning with the natural boundary of a creek.

Currently, Vintage Resources’ property extends into the city’s parcel west of the creek, while a portion of the city’s property extends east across the creek, which is essentially a remnant and not practically usable by the city. The proposed exchange would involve the city trading 1.1 acres for 1.06 acres, effectively using the creek as the new boundary.

Bid Award – Golf Course Road Watermain Extension

Pell City is advancing a vital infrastructure upgrade with the replacement of a section of the 12-inch water main on Golf Course Road. Following the opening of bids on June 5, 2025, Ferguson Waterworks submitted the lowest and most responsible proposal at $295,830.38. This bid, which was within the anticipated range, covers 5,000 linear feet of 12-inch ductile iron water main, gate valves, fire hydrants, and associated fittings.

This essential project, funded through the FY25 operating budget, will see City employees replacing approximately 5,000 feet of the outdated 8-inch and 12-inch PVC mains, which have reached the end of their service life and frequently cause disruptive breaks.

Once the new 12-inch main is operational, the older 8-inch line will be decommissioned. With materials expected to be available within 40 days of approval, the Utility Department aims to substantially complete this work within the current fiscal year.

The City Council for the City of Pell City meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. A work session is held at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the James O. McGowan Council Chambers located at City Hall, 1905 First Ave. N, Pell City AL 35125.