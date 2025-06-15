Dr. Justin Burns appointed Pell City Schools’ Superintendent Published 8:24 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

Dr. Justin Burns has been appointed Superintendent of the Pell City School System.

The announcement came after the Pell City Board of Education held a special called meeting on Saturday, June 14.

“We congratulate and welcome Dr. Justin Burns on his appointment as Superintendent of the Pell City School System!” Said a post on the systems’ Facebook page.

Former superintendent Dr. James Martin resigned in April.

The Pell City Board of Education Steering Committee will conduct public interviews for the upcoming Board of Education appointments from June 16-18, at the Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) auditorium. The public is invited to attend.

Six finalists will be interviewed each day, with sessions running from 5-7 p.m. Each interview will last 15-20 minutes. Interviews will not be livestreamed, but footage will be released to the public according to a post to the City of Pell City’s website.

Monday interviews:

5 p.m.: Kandie Brown Magargee

5:20 p.m.: Cecil A Fomby

5:40 p.m.: Matt Moon

6:20 p.m.: Jarrett Jacobs

6:40 p.m.: Ryan Abernathy

7 p.m.: Brian Jennings

Tuesday interviews:

5 p.m.: Austin B. Ellard

5:20 p.m.: Shannon Cochran

5:40 p.m.: Joseph Brascho

6:20 p.m.: James Epperson

6:40 p.m.: Phaith Frazier

7 p.m.: Eddie Wilson

Wednesday:

5 p.m.: Tammy Stewart

5:20 p.m.: Mara Walls

5:40 p.m.: Dr. Gary London

6:20 p.m.: Jesse P Hooks

6:40 p.m.: Robert Kreitlein

7 p.m.: Tim Hawkins