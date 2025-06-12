(Column) Springville Happenings Published 8:47 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve hosts Springville Kids Camp where participants explored the Slab Creek Trail on a sensory and color hike, engaging their senses and discovering the beauty of nature in full color on June 4. Courtesy photo 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Blount County Fire and EMS Junior Fire Association hosts its 4th year BCJFA Fire Camp for youth ages 12-18. Courtesy photo 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Beth Wingate

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve hosted Springville Kids Camp where participants explored the Slab Creek Trail on a sensory and color hike, engaging their senses and discovering the beauty of nature in full color on June 4. Springville Kids is a free day camp offered through Springville Parks and Recreation giving children a chance to connect with nature, learn through play, and make lasting memories. Visit for more information: springvilleparksandrec.com.

Congratulations to Laura Grace Whitt and Caleb Adams for representing SHS at Girls State and Boys State at the University of Alabama on June 3.

Blount County Fire and EMS Junior Fire Association hosted its 4th year BCJFA Fire Camp for youth ages 12-18 from across the region on June 3. SFD Chief Richard Harvey and Justin Bromley of the Springville Fire Department participated in teaching the Hazmat station.

Run 4 the Parks, 4 Races in One Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Big Springs Park. This is Springville Parks & Recreation’s biggest race day of the year — Run 4 the Parks. This fun-filled event includes FOUR exciting races in one day, with something for everyone in the family. Race Schedule: 8 a.m. – 5K Race ($30 – includes T-shirt), 9 a.m. – Rubber Ducky Race ($5), 9:30 a.m. – Obstacle Course ($10), 10 a.m. – Color Run ($20 – includes T-shirt). Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Springville/Run4TheParks.

Proceeds support improvements to Springville’s parks.

Springville Kids, a free summer day camp packed with fun, adventure and hands-on learning will be held each Wednesday in June for kids of all abilities. June 18 – Crafts in the Park at Big Springs Park with Paint All the Things; June 18 – Crafts in the Park at Big Springs Park with Paint All the Things. The day camps are free thanks to our generous sponsors: Firefly Electrical, Elevated Fitness, and Paint All the Things.Parents must stay on-site but are not required to participate. The day camps are limited to 25 campers per session.Registration opens May 1st. All Springville Kids staff have been background checked, have professional experience working with children, and are CPR, AED and First Aid Certified to ensure a safe and fun experience for all participants.Programming by Springville Parks and Recreation. Education and Camp Coordinators: Aimee Canterbury and Lucy Cleaver. For more information, reach out to Acanterbury@cityofspringville.com.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Rd. Springville. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; reservations call Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.