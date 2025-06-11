Leeds Cruising for Toys Car Show raises money for charities Published 6:58 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The recent Cruising the Creek Bank Car Show, sponsored by C & C Motor Company, drew more than 280 cars and raised $7056 for Backpack Buddies and Leeds Outreach.

Each charity received $3528. Chris and Christy McCombs, owners of C & C Motor Company, presented checks this last week with the proceeds from last Saturday’s car show. Even with the threat of inclement weather, car show enthusiasts came out to enjoy a great time while doing good.

This is the 9th year that the McCombs have sponsored and coordinated this car show in partnership with the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds and in conjunction with Leeds Creek Bank Festival. This couple along with their vendors and volunteers work very hard all throughout the year in preparation for this annual event to raise money for these charities. Stay tuned for information for the fall Cruising for Toys event.