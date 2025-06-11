(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 12:47 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

PCHS FFA teacher, Laycie Bunt, center, is the Alabama FFA Advisor of the Year. Courtesy Photo
Annette Snow

Birthdays: Birthday greetings go out Chris Venkler, Erin Williams Gargus, Miranda Waldrop, Cindy Hollis Luby, Ryleigh Boling, Helen Fuller and Leah Harris.

Anniversaries: Congratulations to those having wedding anniversaries in June, including Melinda and Bubba Graham. Special blessings to those celebrating their marriages.

Vacation Bible Schools: Victory Church’s Pell City will be June 16-18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for children going into 1st-5th grade. Register by June 8 at victoryal.com.

Pell City First United Methodist Church, together with St. Peters Episcopal and Greater New Destiny, will hold VBS on July 8-10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for Pre-K through 5th grade, at the Methodist Church.

Seddon Baptist Church’s VBS will be July 14-17 from 6:30-9 p.m.

CEPA: Tristen Gressett is back at CEPA this summer, and this time he’s not alone. On June 15, Tristen Gressett will kick off his latest tour alongside Delaney Renee. Tickets are $20.

CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp is designed for aspiring performers ages 7-17, this full-day, two-week camp gives students the opportunity to create a full musical from start to finish. This year’s camp theme is “Finding Nemo, Jr.” With guidance from experienced camp staff, campers will prepare auditions, rehearse their roles and help design sets and costumes to bring their show to life. Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp runs from July 7-18, with performances on July 18 and 19. The camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $365 per student or $315 for additional siblings, which includes a daily snack, a camp t-shirt, and two showcase vouchers. Campers must bring a cold lunch, as no refrigeration or cooking supplies will be available. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience—register at pellcitycepa.com before spots fill up.

The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on August 9th. Visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets and enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section to take advantage of this special access.

Sports: Pell City Youth Football registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 5-12, grades K-6th. Register at pellcityrecdesk.com.

Pell Youth Cheerleading registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 4-12, grades Pre-K-6th.

Schools: Congratulations to our the PCHS FFA President, Abby Smith on earning the State FFA Degree. This is the highest degree a state FFA association can bestow upon its members.

Congratulations to PCHS FFA teacher, Laycie Bunt, on being named Alabama FFA Advisor of the Year.

Local: The 16th Annual Riverside Poker Run at Riverside Landing. Registration will be Friday, June 13, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The run will be on Saturday, June 14, from 3-7 pm. Cost $20 per hand. Prizes 1st – $300, 2nd – $200 and 3rd – $100 ($50 consolation drawing) with and without mystery cards. All card hands must be turned in by 2 p.m. Bucks BBQ food truck and Southern Sips (nonalcoholic)

DJ Puttin on the Ritz will be at the Landing from 1-3 p.m.

Kids Eat Free at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday nights for the summer from 5-8 p.m. Just buy any regular meal or salad and get a kid’s meal free.

Planning to travel this summer? The Pell City Police Department offers a complimentary house check service for residents who will be away from their homes. Our officers monitor registered properties, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind during your absence. Sign up at https://pell-city.com/pcpd-house-check/#form.

Miscellaneous: I know you don’t like to think about getting older and the issues that come with it, but it is especially important that you plan ahead to avoid ending up in an expensive and/or adversarial situation. There are 3 documents that all people need to have ready before any health crisis or emergency arises. These are a durable power of attorney, a health care proxy (advanced living will), and a will. The first two will take care of you at the end of life and the third covers after you pass away. You can do your own online as long as you follow all the directions or you can visit your attorney. The important thing is to just get them done.

Contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 338-5590 or email annette_snow@yahoo.com.