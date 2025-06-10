4-H members bring home ribbons from State contests Published 7:40 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Members of St. Clair County 4-H recently had the opportunity to compete in the state Horse judging and Hippology contest.

Members bringing home ribbons, include:

— Jr. Horse Judging Individual: 1st Scottlyn Milam, 5th Mia Villari and 9th Ava Villari.

— Reasons Individual: 1st Mia Villari, 3rd Ava Villari and 4th Ava Villari, 6th Scottlyn Milam and 8th Mia Mullins.

— Jr. Overall High Individual: 1st Mia Villari, 2nd Scottlyn Milam, 9th Ava Villari and 10th Ava Lasley.

— Winning Team: St. Clair County Mia Villari, Ava Villari, Mia Mullins and Scottlyn Milam.

— Jr Hippology Exam Individual High: 4th Scottlyn Milam, 6th Ava Lasley, 7th Mia Villari and 9t Ava Villari.

— Hippology Station Individual High: 4th Ava Villari, 5th Scottlyn Milam and 9th Mia Villari.

— Hippology Judging: 2nd Mia Villari, 4th Scottlyn Milam, 5th Ava Villari and 10th Ava Lasley.

— High Individual Hippology: 3rd Scottlyn Milam, 4th Ava Villari and 6th Mia Villari.

— Team Problem solving: 1st St Clair County Ava Villari, Mia Villari, Ava Mullins and Scottlyn Milam.

— High Team Hippology: 2nd St. Clair County’s Ava Villari, Mia Villari, Ava Mullins and Scottlyn Milam.

— Senior Horse Judging Individual: 7th Emma Mullins and 8th Avery Stephens.

— Reasons Individual: 4th Emma Mullins and 6th Avery Stephens.

— Individual Overall: 4th Emma Mullins and 6th Avery Stephens.

— Team winner: 1st St Clair County Emma Mullins, Avery Stephens, Josie Key and Aibrean Milam.

Senior Hippology

— Examination Individual: 5th Aibrean Milam, 7th Josie Key and 10th Avery Stephens.

— Stations: 8th Avery Stephens and 9th Emma Mullins.

— Hippology Judging: 9th Emma Mullins and 10th Avery Stephens.

— High Individual Hippology: 7th Josie Key 8th Avery Stephens and 10th Aibrean Milam.

— Senior Team Problem Solving: 2nd St. Clair County Avery Stephens, Josie Key, Aibrean Milam and Emma Mullins.

— High Senior Team: 2nd St. Clair County Avery Stephens, Josie Key, Abirena Milam and Emma Mullins.