Locals recognized for collegiate accomplishments Published 8:51 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Brandon Wayne Daniels, of Springville, graduated with the Master of Business Administration from Lee University during the 193rd commencement exercises on May 10.

Julia Christenberry, of Moody, earned a master’s degree in Education of the Deaf from McDaniel College.

Sandlin Short a Psychology major from Springville was named to the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Spring 2025 Dean’s List.

More than 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2025. Locals making the list include:

Carley Thomason, Kendall Phillipson, Anna Beason, Cory Carter, Shawn Cottingham, Jillian Byess, Ashton Coupland, Kaylan Ladosky, Aaron Garvich and Hannah England of Ashville; Erica West, Grace Ledlow, Victoria Hooks, Dalaney Leeth, Keira Callender, andAden Kastens-Patton of Cropwell; Kindle Rudolph, Madelyn Hardacre, Ryleigh Hodges, Ryleigh Hodges, of Moody; Lauren Register, Anna Lea Sanders, Nicholas Thimaras, Merritt Thimaras, Emalee Elmore, Andrew Kelly, Amy Phillips, Sarah Burger, of Odenville; Chloe Roberts, Kira Warren, Sara Pilkington, Elisabeth Rea, Lauren Buchanan, Steve Maniatis, Lauren McMorris, Tamiyah Holland, Shelby Boswell, Madeline Foote, Sara Cote, Isabella Riddle, Deborah Lonergan, Chloe McCombs and Ay’Ana Curry of Pell City; Riley Pierce, Brianna Wilkerson, Rachel St. John, Autumn Mankel, Alteria Mitchell, Coral Church and Jasmine Bunt of Ragland; Haylee Bailey of Riverside; JoAnna Murphree, Abigail Talton, Micah Staton, Mary Brownlee, Makalyn Kyser, Douglas McWhorter, Jaxon Bailey and Isabella Gray of Springville; Savannah Blisard and Katelyn Dunn of Steele.

Locals making the Jacksonville State University Dean’s List include:

Sera Potter, Harrison Auth, Tiffany Carpenter, Macie Green, Michael McKay, Kyleigh Bagley, Madison McCay, of Ashville; Chris Roberts, William Whaley, Tatiana Chaney, Letitia Campbell, Jasmine Gillis, Alexander Gillis of Cropwell; Charleigh Sharpe, Mason Trimm, Joseph Huckabee of Moody; Anna Schuler, Danielle Turner, Amanda Stewart, Caden Turner, Tyne Seymour, Lily Elacqua, Hailey Black, Macy Webb, Michael Cannon, Anna Acton, Haven Malone, Camryn Bren, of Odenville; Prince Judah Dunnaville. Madison Barnes, Baylor Smith, Kylee Parker, Monieque Williamson, Ashley Lindsay, Julia Abernathy, Lauren Ballard, Hannah Fell, William Howard, Tayler Dowdy, Keyana Groce, Andrew Jenkins, Carter Glass, Jack Lowe, Breanna Dockery, Chloe Boone, Katelyn Keller, of Pell City; Samantha Cotton, Kennedy Kay of Ragland; Makenna Brasher of Riverside; Micaela Wilson, Baylor Sandlin, Alex Webb, Christopher Bramlett, Shainna Clark, Cole Broome, Peter Harned, Candice Mcwhorter, Clara Hughes of Springville; Roman Robinson, Skylar Swann, Caleb Bailey, Hannah Deweese of Steele.

Samford University students named to Spring Dean’s List include

Sarah Dodgen, Human Dev and Family Science major, Hilary Cunningham, TFY-Perform/Teach Artistry major and Jaggerd Moore, Sport Administration (HP) major of Odenville; Sadie Fortenberry, Worship Leadership (U) major of Pell City; Sydney Worsham, Exercise Science (HP) major of Riverside; Coleman Cox, Biblical Studies major, Joseph Coker, Pre-Business major, Sara Land, Pre-Business major, Sadie Logan, Management major, and Matthew Wyatt, Marketing major of Springville.

Daniel Morrison of Odenville and Caleb McCleney of Springville have been named to the Lee University Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester.

The University of West Alabama held spring commencement exercises on May 8 and 9, with President Todd G. Fritch conferring degrees to nearly 600 students in the graduating class represent some 19 states across the U.S. and abroad.

St. Clair County graduates include: Jabe Burgess of Ashville – Bachelor of Science in Technology; Brandon Campbell of Moody – Education Specialist in Teacher Leader; Colton Gallups – Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Kirakias Shepard – Master of Education in Instructional Leadership and Amanda Stephens – Bachelor of Science in Special Education all of of Pell City; Debrione Jackson – Master of Education in Special Education (K-6) and Jasmine Talsma – Master of Education in Elementary Education, Lisa Whittington – Master of Education in Elementary Education, and Sean Talsma – Master of Education in Physical Education all of Springville; Sandra Marshall of Moody – Doctor of Education in Rural Education.