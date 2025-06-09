ALEA warns of phishing scam impersonating ‘Alabama DMV’ Published 1:06 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is warning residents about a nationwide phishing scam that has recently targeted Alabamians with fraudulent text messages falsely claiming to be from the “Alabama Department of Vehicles (DMV)” and demanding payment for non-existent traffic tickets. These messages threaten to suspend individuals’ driving privileges for 30 days and suspend vehicle registrations unless recipients click a malicious link or provide personal information.

State officials emphasize that there is no such entity as the Alabama Department of Vehicles (DMV). In Alabama, driver licensing services are administered by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division, and vehicle registration is handled by the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR). Additionally, license plates issuance is handled through local county probate offices.

ALEA and its Driver License Division do not send unsolicited text messages threatening prosecution and requesting personal information or payment. Any such message should be considered suspicious and deleted immediately.

“Scammers are trying to create a false sense of urgency by threatening you and your driving privileges,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a press release. “We urge all Alabamians to be cautious and remember that our Agency will never contact you this way.”

What to Watch For

— Text messages claiming to be from the “Alabama DMV”

— Warnings about immediate license suspension or vehicle registration cancellation

— Links prompting users to enter personal or financial information

What to Do

— Do not click on links in suspicious text messages

— Do not provide any personal information

— Report phishing attempts to the Federal Trade Commission and/or the IC3 www.ic3.gov